Aidan Johnson is back at Lavington.
Having recently re-signed with Werribee in the VFL, the key forward has nominated the Panthers as his second club for 2023.
"We're super excited," Lavington coach Adam Schneider said.
"He's a premiership player for the Lavi footy club, an outstanding talent and it's great to have him back this year.
"I'm really excited to see what Aidan can do."
Johnson, who joined Werribee midway through the 2021 season, lined up for the Panthers in their round two clash away to Yarrawonga in April, when the Pigeons snuck home by a goal..
"Aidan played a game for us last year, he wanted to come back and have a run with us, which was fantastic," Schneider said.
"When I saw him run out there and play, I just love the way he goes about it and players follow him, the way he plays.
"He's got a terrific work-rate, outstanding contest work and can kick some goals.
"We started speaking after that game, to try to get in his ear and get him back.
"It's been a long time coming but I'm glad he's on board."
Schneider expects Johnson's arrival to lift the whole playing group.
"It's big news for Lavi," Schneider said.
"We're really excited as to what he can do.
"We know he's a premiership player and a good player as well.
"His style of footy is what we've been missing, that key target down forward, so he's going to really help us down there."
Staying fit has been a challenge for Johnson, who has only managed one game for Werribee since stepping up from the O and M.
"He has had a few injuries last year," Schneider admitted.
"He battled along and he's managed to come out the other side now, which is pleasing.
"It's been frustrating for him because he just wants to be able to play footy and play at his best.
"He's still training at Werribee so I'm confident they'll get some really good fitness into him, some really good time and then if he doesn't get a game with Werribee, we're looking forward to seeing him come back and play with us."
So how much of Johnson can Lavington supporters expect to see next season?
"How long's a piece of string?" Schneider laughed.
"I don't know, he's got some serious talent and he can do some really good things.
"He could be playing at Werribee all year, which is fine by me, I want the young fella to go down there and play at the highest level.
"But if not, we'll welcome him with open arms."
