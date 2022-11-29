A B-double driver will be off the road for three months after being caught more than 25km/h over the speed limit on the Hume Freeway near Winton on Monday morning.
The male driver was detected by police travelling at 136km/h along the freeway and was overtaking other vehicles in the 110 km/h zone.
Infringement notices were issued for speeding, failing to carry a work diary, and contravening heavy vehicle standards in relation to his speed limiter.
The fines totalled $2162 and the driver had his licence suspended for three months.
"The truck was defected and grounded immediately until the speed limiter is made operative," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.
"Thankfully, most truck drivers continue to do the right thing, however this is a timely reminder for drivers to be aware of their surrounds at all times of the day and night."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
