Truckie loses licence after being caught more than 25km/h over speed limit on Hume Freeway near Winton

By Beau Greenway
Updated November 30 2022 - 9:35am, first published 9:30am
Police suspended a truck driver's licence for three months and fined him more than $2000 for speeding on the Hume Freeway near Winton on Monday. Picture by Victoria Police

A B-double driver will be off the road for three months after being caught more than 25km/h over the speed limit on the Hume Freeway near Winton on Monday morning.

