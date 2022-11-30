The Border and much of the North East has experienced its wettest ever spring.
Bureau of Meteorology records at Albury Airport were eclipsed as 534mm fell in three months, almost 100mm more than the previous mark of 436.3mm in 1992.
Nothing fell across the Twin Cities for the final eight days of the season, which was the longest period all spring without rain.
Bungowannah farmer Andrew Watson's 2000-acre property, Kensal Green, was landlocked for a month. The only way he could tend to the livestock he hadn't already moved to agistment at Holbrook was by kayak.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Probably half of our pastures are gone with the flooding. It's actually run out of juice and it's gone reproductive much earlier," he said.
"It's the pasture damage that hurts because it was three weeks underwater, so we've gone from a 90 per cent spring to probably a 30 per cent spring.
"We've got about two weeks of fencing to tidy up and we've done a fair bit of roadwork the last few days, so we've got access back.
"We trucked 450 cows and their calves away on agistment and they will gradually come home in the next three or four weeks."
Mr Watson said it was without a doubt the wettest spring he'd experienced.
"I've got a few older neighbours and they're saying its the wettest since 1974 and the mid-1950s. The 74 flood was bigger, but not as long, but the mid-50s flooding was more relevant and they could relate to that now," he said.
"One positive of this season is it's not hot, so livestock are enjoying it. If it came in really hot, this season could completely fall over."
Elders Albury agronomist Chris Toohey, who services properties at Oaklands, Urana, Rand and Walbundrie, said a dry finish to spring had resulted in quality yields.
"With a delayed start to harvest due to unprecedented spring rainfall, some crops have copped a bit of damage, but what is dry enough and where moisture levels are down, certainly on undulating country, we've seen positive results," he said.
"It's fortunate we didn't have an unprecedented winter rainfall period. The crops couldn't have tolerated as much rain, which has been a phenomenal amount."
Corowa recorded its wettest ever October with 172.4mm and had 414.7mm for the season.
Wangaratta had more rain than any October back to 1987, with its 184mm surpassing 166.2mm in 1993, making up almost half the spring tally of 370.4mm.
Yarrawonga broke October and November records dating back to 1993 with 152mm and 120mm, respectively, on its way to its wettest spring of 360.2mm.
A dry start to spring for Benalla with just 28.3mm quickly changed when a record 195.4mm came down in October as the seasonal figure reached 332.8mm.
Alpine resorts Falls Creek and Mount Hotham fell just shy of 1000mm at 935.6mm and 935mm, respectively.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.