The Flying Fruit Fly Circus' Borderville festival lifts off again for 2022

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
December 1 2022 - 3:30am
The annual Flying Fruit Fly Circus' performance festival 'Borderville' will return to the Border this from Friday, with a colourful and spectacular array of shows for all ages. Pictures by Ash Smith

The Flying Fruit Fly Circus will take to the sky in a travel themed performance at Wodonga's Junction Square and Albury's QEII Square starting this weekend.

