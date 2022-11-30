The Flying Fruit Fly Circus will take to the sky in a travel themed performance at Wodonga's Junction Square and Albury's QEII Square starting this weekend.
Artistic director Anni Davey said audiences could expect to see aerial performers act as flight attendants and younger performers act as luggage in a bright and light family-friendly show.
"It's like we're on Fruit Fly airlines flight 2022 non-stop and direct to Borderville!" she said.
Ms Davey said the central locations of the Circus in the Square, part 1 and 2 shows meant they were more accessible for people to watch and learn about circus and the Fruit Fly program.
"It feels like we beaver away here all year, but we're inside our building, which is a fabulous building, but not many people come in here unless they've got business to," she said.
"It feels like we're a little bit invisible ... so we're really excited to get it out to the community so people can just wander past."
Circus in the Square: Part 1 will show at Junction Square Wodonga on Saturday at 10.30am, 12pm and 2pm.
Circus in the Square: Part 2 will be at QEII Square in Albury on Thursday 8, 10am and 11.30am, Friday 9, 5.30pm and 7pm and Saturday 10, at 11.30am, 5.30pm and 7pm.
For the full program of events and shows, go to the Bordervillle website.
