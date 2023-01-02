The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

150 years of Little Billabong Cemetery to be celebrated in February

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
January 3 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holbrook residents Elaine Strong and John Lynch stand in front of a fenced off grave with no name at the Little Billabong Cemetery between the north and soundbound lanes of the Hume Highway, north of Holbrook. Picture by Mark Jesser

A disused and overgrown cemetery, which is hidden in plain sight between the north and south bound lanes of the Hume Highway north of Holbrook, will have its history remembered early next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.