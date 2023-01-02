A disused and overgrown cemetery, which is hidden in plain sight between the north and south bound lanes of the Hume Highway north of Holbrook, will have its history remembered early next year.
The historic Little Billabong Cemetery, formerly known as Lunt's Vale, was dedicated in February 1873 and will be celebrating its 150th anniversary next year.
History buff Cheryl Crighton will compile a booklet covering the history of the cemetery as a tribute to those laid to rest in unmarked graves, after completing a similar project for the Cookardinia Cemetery in 2013.
"With the cemetery in the median strip, it does unfortunately hinder the availability for its maintenance and upkeep," she said.
"With the vast number of unmarked graves it is extremely difficult for descendants to pay their respects, but the well worn track on the median strip indicates that people do care and do make the journey.
"Hopefully celebrating the 150th anniversary since dedication will bring more awareness to the cemetery."
The anniversary will be celebrated with a gathering at the cemetery and a 'meet and greet' at the Little Billabong Hall.
Ms Crighton said she was collaborating with the community, Greater Hume Council and Transport NSW to install signs at the cemetery.
"So often things are overlooked, and now, with modern technology and the availability of digitalised newspaper records, research can be undertaken to try and preserve our history," she said.
"Every one of the known burials should be remembered along with the contribution that they made to the district of Little Billabong.
"The cemetery is evidence of a by-gone era."
Anyone with knowledge of those thought to be buried at the cemetery can contact Ms Crighton by emailing cherylcrighton@bigpond.com.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
