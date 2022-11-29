It's hard to debate T20 cricket isn't the catalyst for show stopping moments.
But with it's mid-week format in Cricket Albury Wodonga's Provincial grade, it comes with its challenges.
Most players work traditional nine to five shifts during the day, meaning it can often be tricky for clubs to field identical teams to the ones which would hit the park on a Saturday.
However, this opens the door to a world of new opportunity - best showcased by Baylee Jerram's match winning knock for Belvoir on Tuesday night.
Jerram, who plays most of his cricket in the Eagles' B-grade ranks, stepped up with an innings of 34 not out down the order to guide his side to a two wicket win over Wodonga.
"We've got a few boys who don't play in the T20s due to work commitments, but it gives opportunities to some guys who don't usually get a crack at A-grade level," Belvoir captain Drew Cameron said.
"That showed with Baylee, he's the second grade keeper, he played a bit last year in the first grade and did really well.
"That's just adding to our depth; if he can come in and play that kind of role for us, we know next time there's a spot available he can fill it with confidence."
Though positive elements sprout from these situations, there is also the other side of the coin to consider.
Albury's John Spencer, who blasted a 68-run cameo in his side's win over Corowa in round two, admitted preparation is often tricky in the midweek fixtures.
"It was a bit scratchy early on as we only had about seven blokes here until 15 minutes before we started (against Corowa), but I guess the nature of weekday cricket," he said.
"We haven't even really worked on (our T20 game) because we've been playing so much 50-over cricket lately - we sort of just roll in with the group we can get together and we've been hoping for the best."
The 50-over format often takes centre stage in CAW, but clubs are certainly not detracting from the importance of performing in T20.
It's certainly not being discarded as batting practice, that's for sure.
"I think any cricket you play, it's hard to switch it off, to just use it as practice," Cameron said.
"As soon as you cross the white line you want to win every game you play.
"For us, it's about building a winning culture and that's not just 50-over cricket - that's every time we walk out there.
"We're not here to come second, and I don't think any team would be to be honest.
"When you're competing, you want to come out on top no matter the format."
