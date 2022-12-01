Community Bank - Mount Beauty & District celebrates 15 years and $2 million in community service and support Advertising Feature

Chairman of Directors Andrew Randell and Senior Manager Shelley Maher celebrate the Mount Beauty & District Community Bank's 15 Years milestone. Picture supplied.

With a history of putting profits back into their local community, you can bank on this Mount Beauty and district team continuing their legacy of service.



Community Bank - Mount Beauty & District, is reaching its 15-year milestone of servicing the Upper Kiewa Valley and Upper Murray areas in December.

Their community-mindedness has now seen a grand total of $2 million of their profits given back to the community through projects and scholarships.

Director and Sponsorship Chairperson Barbara Pyle said they've reached this major anniversary thanks to the loyal support received by the local communities.

"The community focus is, and always has been, the primary purpose of the dedicated Board and management and staff of the Community Bank - Mount Beauty & District," Mrs Pyle said.



The bank's directors are local volunteers themselves and know their area well. Chairman Andrew Randell, together with directors Barbara Pyle and Bill Best, have served since the business started.

"Of course we must acknowledge the hard work and dedication of all our banking staff, both past and present, to get our Community Bank - Mount Beauty & District to where it is today," Mrs Pyle said.

The Community Bank helped light up Mount Beauty, partnering with the Lions Club of Upper Kiewa Valley. They also provided funding for the L2P car for the Kiewa Valley youth driving program, inset. Pictures supplied.

The bank's journey began with pre-planning for the opening of their premises on December 7, 2007.

Since then, the bank has participated in numerous projects including, but not limited to, youth driver training; children's playgrounds; paws walks and sporting events; golf course and public space infrastructure and events; town lighting; new floors and roofs for community buildings, defibrillators, education and training tertiary scholarships; support of community radio, art shows, significant memorials, music festivals, historical societies and men's' sheds - plus much more.



One such donation enabled renowned keynote speaker John Maher to purchase a new car so he could travel the country presenting 'Carmen's Story', the road safety message aimed at saving lives.



"A main focus area is on youth, where activities and tertiary education opportunities are not always easy to access," Mrs Pyle said.



"The scholarship program has meant so much to so many families and we watch 'our' scholarship people succeed in their chosen field."

Many clubs and organisations have lent the Community Bank their support over the one-and-a-half decades, and the board and team thanks them for their continued assistance.



Join the Community Bank team on December 3 at the Hydro Park Mount Beauty for birthday cake and lots of fun activities alongside the monthly community market.