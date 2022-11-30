The Border Mail
Censure motion for ex-PM Scott Morrison passed with 86 for and 50 against

By Ted Howes
Updated November 30 2022 - 3:49pm, first published 1:00pm
Member for Indi Helen Haines.

Member for Indi Helen Haines was among 86 MPs who voted on Wednesday to censure former prime minister Scott Morrison for "eroding public trust in democracy".

Local News

