Member for Indi Helen Haines was among 86 MPs who voted on Wednesday to censure former prime minister Scott Morrison for "eroding public trust in democracy".
Dr Haines, who had previously been vocal about the scandal surrounding Mr Morrison when he secretly had himself sworn in to additional portfolios last year, spoke for the motion.
While 86 voted for the motion moved by Leader of the House Tony Buke, 50 voted against it.
"The greatest responsibility any Parliament has is to maintain the trust of the people who put us here ... it's essential to the integrity of higher office," Dr Haines said.
"There has been such a substantial breach of trust - for the Parliament, for us as parliamentarians, for his own ministers, his own party, but most importantly for the people of Australia.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I listened carefully to what the Member for Cook (Mr Morrison) had to say this morning and I found nothing in his explanation that could negate the need for this censure motion today."
Dr Haines said it "was a strong motion" and that history would record it as such.
She said it "gave her no joy" to support the motion.
"It gives me no joy to do so, I feel sadness and disappointment that we are moved to have to do this," Dr Haines said.
"But the report of former justice Bell and to conclusions that the actions and failures of the member for Cook were to undermine public trust and confidence are so serious that I must support this motion.
"I am compelled to do so and I say to this house I hope we never have to face a situation like this again."
Dr Haines yesterday also applauded the National Anti-Corruption Commission bill which passed the House of Representatives in Canberra last week and was passed by the Senate on Tuesday night.
"This day has been a long time coming. It is a moment of national significance, and this legislation is a huge step in restoring trust and integrity to politics," Dr Haines said.
Dr Haines paid tribute to the former Member for Indi Cathy McGowan, and other advocates who have worked hard over many years for an integrity watchdog.
She also congratulated Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for their work in making the National Anti-Corruption Commission a priority.
