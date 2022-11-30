A BEECHWORTH woman has won her fight to run a boutique "pooch hotel" with two councillors saying "dogs are like family" and deserve the best.
Her application to run her four-dog-a-night stay gained a unanimous stamp of approval from Indigo Shire Council on Tuesday night.
Resi Tomat, whose dog stay centre on Lawrie Road was ordered to stop operating last November, was fighting to gain approval after six objections were lodged against her application.
Grounds for the objections focused on noise, hygiene and animal waste disposal concerns.
However, after consulting a lawyer to prepare a brief for council and submitting a petition of support for her venture with more than 10,000 signatures, her application was approved with 26 conditions.
In the midst of the battle, Ms Tomat said she found the saga so "stressful" she had engaged legal help.
"They don't come cheap but sometimes you just have to dig deep into your pockets," she said.
"I have been grateful that most of my clients are supporting me by getting us to do dog walking - I can't have dogs staying on my property, but I can walk them here."
On Tuesday night, in his supporting his secondary motion, Councillor Emmerick Teissl said Ms Tomat had been serving the Beechworth community for more than four years with her unique dog accommodation.
"The service provides an in-house care, much the same as what our animals would have if they were in our own home," Cr Teissl said.
"While this is a premium product and probably wouldn't suit many people, it addresses those people in our community who, to them, their dogs are not just an animal, they're part of their family.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It distresses them to think that their animal is not going to be provided with the same comforts they don't have in their own home while they're staying somewhere else.
"The service is respected within the community and broader and that the applicant should be provided the opportunity to continue."
Speaking in support of the motion, deputy mayor Bernard Gaffney agreed with Cr Teissl that to many people dogs are "part of the family".
"This business has operated for four years and to our knowledge there have been no complaints," Cr Gaffney said.
"There are a large number of conditions, some onerous, but none that can't be overcome.
"There is certainly a need for this - I've got a dog myself and probably most in this room have too. Talking to people in the community, they say how wonderful it is for their pets, and to some people pets are their family."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.