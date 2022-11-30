The Border Mail
Beechworth woman's bid for dog stay gets Indigo Shire Council green light

TH
By Ted Howes
December 1 2022 - 4:00am
Resi Tomat, pictured with Coco and Willow, was supported by two councillors at the Indigo Shire Council meeting on Tuesday night who agreed that "dogs are part of the family". Picture by James Wiltshire

A BEECHWORTH woman has won her fight to run a boutique "pooch hotel" with two councillors saying "dogs are like family" and deserve the best.

