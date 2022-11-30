Providing homes in which vulnerable people can feel proud to live has helped drive a now-approved East Albury social housing project.
It was revealed yesterday that the NSW government had given the go-ahead for the building of 24 new fit-for-purpose units, that will be home for around 40 residents.
The $10.2 million development will be aimed at people over 55 with construction set to start next year.
Homes Minister Anthony Roberts visited Albury to make the new announcement regarding the site at the corner of East and Alexandra streets.
Albury MP Justin Clancy acknowledged concerns raised about the housing leading to an upsurge in crime.
But he said the project was about meeting "the needs" and "at the same time respecting the concerns that have been raised by the community".
"The NSW government knows that no individual and family unit is the same, that everyone deserves to feel valued, accepted and part of their local community," he said.
"Our aim is to achieve this through a swift supply of diverse and affordable homes, where people are proud to live.
"Three of these homes will be wheelchair friendly to ensure we are catering for the older tenancy that the latest data has called for."
"We believe everyone deserves a safe place and secure place to call home, particularly in regional areas such as Albury where we have seen unprecedented growth and demand which is certainly outstripping the supply of housing," he said.
"One thing we understand is that we have a housing supply crisis right across NSW but particularly in regional NSW.
Mr Roberts said another benefit would be in construction, with the potential for around 80 to 100 jobs.
"It's about putting money back into the community, as well as delivering homes," he said, while also singing Mr Clancy's praises as a possible future premier given his "huge leadership potential".
"Justin has the opportunity I think to become one of the first regional premiers we've ever had."
Albury mayor Kylie King said it was a big step in the right direction.
"As we know, housing is such a critical issue," she said.
Mr Clancy said the government's view was that social and affordable housing needed to be distributed right throughout Albury so "that we have an integrated community".
The open market tender process for the project is now opened and will end on Febuary 1 2023.
