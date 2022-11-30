The Border Mail
Murray Riverina Jazz Orchestra back A Christmas Spectacular in Albury

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
Updated December 1 2022 - 6:16pm, first published November 30 2022 - 3:41pm
Murray Riverina Jazz Orchestra trombonist David Ashfield and musical director Brett Spokes will be part of A Christmas Spectacular in Albury. Picture by Ash Smith

The Murray Riverina Jazz Orchestra is keen to get on stage Saturday night for one of its few performances since COVID-19 to back some of Australia's best performers singing popular Christmas carols in concert.

