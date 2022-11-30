The Murray Riverina Jazz Orchestra is keen to get on stage Saturday night for one of its few performances since COVID-19 to back some of Australia's best performers singing popular Christmas carols in concert.
The orchestra, fondly referred to as 'Mr Jo', had its most recent performances in February this year and April last year, but was initially booked to play at A Christmas Spectacular for December 2020.
Musical director Brett Spokes said the evening concert was going to be a huge event.
"We've got these four amazing artists coming from all over Australia and the band is a 17 piece big band," he said.
"There'll be big sound and lots of energy from the band."
A Christmas Spectacular will feature legendary musical theatre, classical and opera stars David Hobson, Penny McNamee, Dale Burridge and Mirusia.
The artists will join together and sing individually a number of iconic Christmas songs, such as The Little Drummer Boy, Santa Claus is Coming to Town and Angels We Have Heard on High.
Mr Jo trombonist David Ashfield said the show was a must see.
"It's a show not to be missed," he said.
"It's wonderful that we can do this after COVID...It's fantastic to actually have a performance to play at and it's a great band to play with.
"I'm from Wangaratta so to come up to Albury and play with this calibre of musicians is really special and to back the people we're backing, who are wonderful singers from Australia-wide, it's fantastic.
"It's very special for me to be able to do that, as an amateur musician to play with professionals and semi-professionals."
Show producer Karen-Lee Goody said there was a diverse mix of carols in the concert.
"It does have an ebb and a flow," she said.
"There are serious somber carols that are very powerful, from Hark the Herald Angels to Away in a Manger, those songs, but then it can also be really uplifting.
"We all know that the last few years have been really horrible and anything that's going to uplift your soul and make you smile and even sing along is a really good thing at the moment."
WHAT: A Christmas Spectacular - Legendary musical theatre, classical and opera stars David Hobson, Penny McNamee, Dale Burridge and Mirusia join together for an amazing Christmas Spectacular at the Albury Entertainment Centre.
WHEN: Saturday December 3, 7.30pm
COST: Member $69, Member Concession $65, Full Price $79, Concession $75
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
