Specsavers Albury and Lavington is calling for residents to donate any of their unused or old glasses to people who can't afford them in other countries.
The Lions Recycle for Sight is an initiative which aims to collect 200,000 pairs - enough to stretch from Albury to Lake Hume - of worn glasses for eyes in need.
Specsavers retail director Lisa Dean said the donated glasses could make a "huge" difference to people's lives.
"Go through your cupboards, anything you're not using can be put to good use," she said.
"It gives people the opportunity to be able to see.
"People who can't afford to get any type of glasses, the donations might not be exactly what they need, but they're close, and better than nothing."
Any glasses, lenses or cases can be donated by dropping them off at the Specsavers stores, even if the glasses have minor damage such as a broken arm.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Research has found on average 75 per cent of Australian households have at least one pair of optical glasses or sunglasses at home that they no longer use.
This equates to a 36 million pairs of unused glasses.
Ms Dean estimated thousands of glasses had been donated since the initiative was started on the Border, but encouraged residents to continue to donate, especially as many customers were coming in to 'use up' their private health insurance optical allowances at this time of year.
"Everyone feels good about donating them as well, rather than just keeping them in the draw, because once your scripts change the old glasses are no good anyway," she said.
"So it just comes across well to everybody."
All pre-loved glasses that are sent to Lions Recycle for Sight are quality tested, cleaned, categorised, and boxed according to prescription.
The best of the glasses collected are provided to charity, while the rest are recycled.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.