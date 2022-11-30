The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Specsavers Albury and Lavington urge residents to donate old glasses

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
December 1 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury Specsavers' Amanda Myhill is encouraging Border residents to return and recycle their previous glasses for people who need them. Picture by James Wiltshire

Specsavers Albury and Lavington is calling for residents to donate any of their unused or old glasses to people who can't afford them in other countries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.