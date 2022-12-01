Gig Guide: What's happening on the Border and North East

DECEMBER 2
Viva Bob Vegas! - Bob Downe + 2 Course Dinner Show, SS&A Albury, doors open 5pm
'Fanny Lumsden and the Pack', The Wymah Hall, Wymah, 7pm
ChillinIt, Beer DeLuxe, Albury, 8pm
Tom West and Lucinda R., Liv Cartledge, Tanswell's Commercial Hotel, Beechworth, 7pm
IGNITE! - Sharyn Hill's School of Performing Arts and Creative Expression, The Cube, Wodonga, 7pm
DECEMBER 3
Viva Bob Vegas! - Bob Downe + 2 Course Dinner Show, SS&A Albury, doors open 5pm
Rebel Rose official Band Launch, Sodens Hotel, Albury, 9pm
A Christmas Spectacular, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
Good Sugar Band, The Commercial Club, Albury, 10.30pm
Dylan Raath Live, Albury Brewhouse, 6.30pm
Music with Will & Connor, The Wymah Hall, Wymah, 3.30pm
The Surreal McCoys, The Wymah Hall, Wymah, 7pm
ChillinIt, Beer DeLuxe, Albury, 8pm
Terror Reid, Beer DeLuxe, Albury, 10pm
Danzworx Yarrawonga Big Top, Wangaratta Performing Arts Centre, 5.30pm
The Show - Border Show Business Academy, The Cube, Wodonga, 5pm
Paint The Stage - Murray Youth Performing Arts junior showcase, The Cube, Wodonga, 2pm
DECEMBER 4
Celebrate Christmas with Ostinato, Wangaratta Performing Arts Centre, 2.30pm
Friendlyjordies - A Tale As Old As Rome, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
On Broadway - Murray Youth Performing Arts senior showcase, The Cube, Wodonga, 5pm
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
