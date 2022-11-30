Providing Border and North East residents access to reliable mobile coverage and the latest technology is a priority for Telstra's recently-appointed chief executive.
Vicki Brady, who grew up in Holbrook, paid a visit to the Border on Wednesday, her first since taking charge of the telecommunications giant in September, to meet with councils, businesses and Telstra employees to discuss their needs.
"It's always good to share where we're at in terms of network and technology investments and it's important to hear what people's priorities are," she said.
"We met with the Albury and Wodonga councils this morning to understand what's on their agenda and how we might be able to further support and enhance them, in terms of network investment and enabling technology for things like smart cities (to collect specific data)."
Ms Brady was the special guest at a luncheon hosted by Albury Business Connect at the Mantra Hotel where she spoke about Telstra's work with the NSW and Victorian governments to address black spots and ensure regional areas had the same access to mobile technologies.
"In terms of our mobile network, there's always investment and upgrades happening. The big focus at the moment is upgrading 4G and 5G technologies," she said.
"We see people can't get enough of being connected and how important the mobile network is for customers."
Ms Brady was joined on the trip by Telstra executive Kim Krogh Andersen and board member Elana Rubin and has meetings planned in Wangaratta, Shepparton and Mooroopna on Thursday.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
