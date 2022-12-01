The Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund is looking for volunteers to wrap their hearts - and hands - around a special Christmas fundraiser.
You'll need a healthy dose of festive spirit and basic skills with scissors, tape and paper.
The trust fund will run a Christmas gift-wrapping service at Myer Centrepoint Albury during business hours from Saturday, December 10 to Saturday, December 24.
AWRCC Trust Fund board member Renea Maskell said they needed more volunteers to help man the stand - there'll be four people at a time working four-hour shifts.
Albury councillor Jessica Kellahan, who has already offered her time as Santa's helper, said she was really looking forward to the wrapping gig.
"Volunteering is euphoric for me - it doesn't cost anything and it gives you a beautiful sense of community spirit," said Cr Kellahan, who is urging council's 500 staff to sign up.
"Not only will you be contributing to the community ... you get to meet the fine people of this town and represent Albury City Council.
"Wear your badge, a smile, sign up and demonstrate the true Christmas spirit of giving your time for others."
Cr Kellahan acknowledged that Christmas could be a challenging time for many people - both emotionally and financially, and particularly considering the current climate.
"It's also a time of reflection after a few tough years for everybody but I see Christmas as an opportunity for people to come together and to be together," she added.
Volunteers will roll out their creative talents for a gold coin donation, with all money raised going to the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund with Myer Centrepoint donating all the supplies.
"We are hoping to raise at least $10,000, which will support our priority areas - equipment, staff training, the Wellness Centre, and research and development," Ms Maskell said.
"It's a wonderful opportunity to raise money during the festive season so we can help more cancer patients and their families from across the Albury-Wodonga region."
