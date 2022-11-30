Dylan Martin is living out his dream, and bar a pinch, he may might never wake up.
The former Corowa-Rutherglen United talent is in Adelaide representing Australia in a five match test series against India, a week on from taking out the Hockey One League Finals with NSW Pride.
The 24-year-old is eyeing off a spot in Australia's 2023 Hockey World Cup squad which kicks off in January.
Martin, originally from Wagga, has become a linchpin in the Kookaburras defence ever since debuting against New Zealand in 2021, and show his class throughout the first three matches of the series.
Australia claimed bragging rights in match one against the Men in Blue on Saturday, then backing it up with a 7-4 performance the following day.
He's making a serious case to be a part of the Kookaburras berth at the World Cup in India come January, following on from his impressive showing at the National Finals.
