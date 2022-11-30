The Border Mail
Brayden George's unique path to North Melbourne in the AFL Draft

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated November 30 2022 - 3:49pm, first published 3:30pm
Brayden George was enjoying some fishing at Lake Hume yesterday with his dad and Wangaratta Rovers' football operations manager Barry Sullivan. Picture by James Wiltshire

It was obviously hard for the first couple of weeks, I was on the phone asking mum and dad about a number of things, but I came to realise I had to grow up pretty quickly. The biggest thing was putting myself out there in different situations, kind of being comfortable in feeling uncomfortable.

- Brayden George on moving out of home at just 17 - to live by himself

Brayden George has spoken about the unprecedented lengths he went to chasing AFL selection.

Sports Journalist

