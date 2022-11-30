It was obviously hard for the first couple of weeks, I was on the phone asking mum and dad about a number of things, but I came to realise I had to grow up pretty quickly. The biggest thing was putting myself out there in different situations, kind of being comfortable in feeling uncomfortable.- Brayden George on moving out of home at just 17 - to live by himself
Brayden George has spoken about the unprecedented lengths he went to chasing AFL selection.
The explosive 18-year-old forward was chosen by North Melbourne at No. 26 in Tuesday night's AFL Draft.
George is from the tiny community of Girgarre, which is just under two hours drive from Wangaratta.
He elected to leave home for Year 11 and 12 and move into a house by himself to attend Wangaratta-based The Academy, which is run by Richmond premiership player Alex Rance, while playing for the Murray Bushrangers and Wangaratta Rovers.
"I wanted to take my footy more seriously, although I thought at the time I wasn't ready for it (the move away from home)," he offered.
"It was obviously hard for the first couple of weeks, I was on the phone asking mum and dad about a number of things, but I came to realise I had to grow up pretty quickly.
"The biggest thing was putting myself out there in different situations, kind of being comfortable in feeling uncomfortable.
"I didn't really know anyone, if I got rejected, not to take it to heart."
His father Jonathan said Victoria's COVID lockdowns only added to the unique situation.
"It was hard at the start, my wife Susan did a lot of hard yards over and back to help look after Brayden, as all mums do, it was four to five times a week," he explained.
"Then with COVID and the lockdowns where you couldn't travel, he was on his own, but all the locals helped out when we couldn't get there."
George's situation was difficult enough, but then he suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee this year and missed 10 weeks.
But he then tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and underwent surgery a week later.
"With the second one, I let it get to me a little bit mentally, it took its toll on me a little bit, but I came to realise you can only control what you can control," he reasoned.
"I can do a little more now, I hope to be back running around Christmas."
Considered a genuine top 10 chance after kicking five and six goals against eventual minor premiers Gippsland Power and Greater Western Victoria respectively, North Melbourne is eyeing a 2024 debut as he recovers.
As well as his power, George is also a good mark overhead and dynamic in the forward 50.
"I was a mad Richmond fan growing up, but in the last couple of years taken a back step from them and watched a few players who play like me, maybe like a Jamie Elliott (Collingwood) or Isaac Heeney (Sydney)," he suggested.
George has also been compared with power players Jordan De Goey (Collingwood) and Melbourne premiership player Christian Petracca.
"He's certainly blossomed in his time away," dad said proudly.
"He left as a young boy and he's become a really good young man."
