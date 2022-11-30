Nick Madden has been picked up by Greater Western Sydney Giants prior to the AFL Rookie Draft.
The 204cm Osborne product was pre-listed by the Giants after being a part of the club's academy for a number of years, and will now get his shot as a Category B rookie.
He averaged 14 disposals, three marks and 16 hitouts over the four matches for the Allies during the 2022 under-18 AFL National Championship.
The selection is a deserved reward for the 18-year-old, who appeared in Osborne's grand final loss to Holbrook in September.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Tigers coach Joel Mackie said it was great for the club and community to see Madden rise to the top,
"It's a lot of boys' dreams to get picked up get drafted, and Nick being a local boy from Osborne who is well liked, he's just taken off so hopefully he has a long and promising football career," he said.
"With Nick, he's already filled out a fair bit which normally takes those younger guys a lot longer.
"Nick's 110-112kg and around 205cm already, so he's got the size.
"I think it's just about getting into a bit more training and developing his football ability.
"He's grown up at Osborne and played all his juniors out there, he's been involved in the Giants academy for the past few years now, so he's finally got rewarded for that."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.