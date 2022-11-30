The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Nick Madden selected by GWS ahead of AFL Rookie Draft

LN
By Liam Nash
Updated November 30 2022 - 3:50pm, first published 3:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Madden in action for Osborne during the Hume League grand final. Picture by James Wiltshire

Nick Madden has been picked up by Greater Western Sydney Giants prior to the AFL Rookie Draft.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LN

Liam Nash

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.