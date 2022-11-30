The Border Mail
Wangaratta's Joe Richards selected at No. 48 by Collingwood in AFL Draft

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated November 30 2022 - 5:00pm, first published 3:48pm
Joe Richards (centre) leads the way at Ovens and Murray Football League training.

Wangaratta's Joe Richards is living his AFL dream - at 23 and five years after some thought he might.

