Wangaratta's Joe Richards is living his AFL dream - at 23 and five years after some thought he might.
Richards was confirmed as the story of the AFL Draft, when picked at No. 48 by Collingwood.
"He's not one to show emotion, but I've never seen a bigger outburst from him," Wangaratta team-mate Daine Porter revealed.
"It's been his dream and he let rip with excitement when his name got called out, it's great to see."
Richards was scheduled to move to Melbourne yesterday and therefore couldn't be contacted by The Border Mail.
Porter and Richards have become great mates in recent years after playing football and teaching together at Wangaratta District Specialist School.
"He's really mature for his age and it doesn't feel like we've got a 13-year age gap," Porter explained.
"Blokes laugh and say I'm his dad (laughs), we certainly have a great friendship and done a lot of training together over the last three years, couldn't be happier for him."
Richards will now be the poster boy for perseverance, winning selection after first being eligible for selection in 2017.
He's claimed two premiership at Wangaratta and is also a multiple best and fairest.
"He's one of the hardest trainers at the club," Porter offered.
"Throughout COVID he never stopped training (the 2020 season was abandoned, while 2021 played just 13 of a possible 22 weeks).
"He's manic in that way, always wanting to do better, I never had any doubt he'd crack it at the highest level and he'll become a regular."
