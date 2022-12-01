The Border Mail
Wangaratta Rovers sign ex-VFL player and social media star Tom Baulch

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated December 1 2022 - 3:27pm, first published 3:00pm
Tom Baulch sends Aspley on the attack against Port Melbourne in the VFL last year. Picture by Getty Images

Ovens and Murray Football League club Wangaratta Rovers have signed a VFL player and social media phenomenon

