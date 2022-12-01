Ovens and Murray Football League club Wangaratta Rovers have signed a VFL player and social media phenomenon
Tom Baulch, a professional athlete trainer who runs his own business, Prime Train, trained with the Hawks on Wednesday night.
"He's probably the most known footballer who's not an AFL player," coach Sam Murray enthused.
Murray actually manages Baulch, who has more than 200,000 followers on his social media platforms.
"He's the first to document local suburban or country footy, the way he has," Murray added.
"Many of the American sports are highly documented in this manner, but Tom's been the pioneer in the AFL landscape."
Baulch has trained a host of elite athletes, like Carlton's Brownlow Medallist Patrick Cripps.
"His content is practically showing all the work he does to get himself ready for football and also playing football," Murray revealed.
Baulch spent time with the Gold Coast Suns Talent Academy and has played state leagues in the WAFL and with Aspley in the VFL.
He was also named in the QAFL Team of the Year in 2021.
"He's a sharpshooter and knows his craft in the forward line, but he's an elite mover and has elite fitness, he covers the ground superbly," Rovers' football operations manager Barry Sullivan said.
Brendan Fevola was the last player with a massive social media following in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
He played for Yarrawonga from 2012-2015.
However, first-year coach Murray stressed the club had recruited Baulch for his form on the field, not as a publicity stunt.
"We've recruited him for his football, not his social media connections," he confirmed.
"He's a dynamic player and, without overstating it, plays like a Jordan De Goey (at Collingwood), he's powerful and has a massive tank with his devotion to fitness."
Rovers have re-emerged as a force in the last two years.
The Hawks qualified for finals last year, but COVID wiped out them out, while they charged home to fall to Yarrawonga in this year's preliminary final.
