The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Ollie Hollands describes what it's been like joining Carlton in the AFL

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated December 1 2022 - 12:50pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carlton's Ollie Hollands. Picture by Morgan Hancock/Getty Images via AFL Photos

Ollie Hollands has lifted the lid on his whirlwind start to life as an AFL footballer with Carlton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.