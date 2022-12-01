Deputy Liberal Leader and member for Farrer Sussan Ley wasn't present at Wednesday's motion to censure former PM Scott Morrison.
While Opposition Leader Peter Dutton was among 50 who voted "no" against the 86 "yes" votes, a spokesman for Ms Ley said she had an engagement at the National Press Club.
"The Kate Jenkins National Press Club speech has been in the deputy leader's diary for months," the spokesman said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"She had leave from the House.
"The censure was an appalling political stunt by the government of the day that the deputy leader unequivocally rejects - she would have voted 'no'."
