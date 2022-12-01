Political satirist and podcaster Jordan Shanks-Markovina, better known as friendlyjordies, has confirmed his show will go ahead at Albury Entertainment Centre this weekend.
The confirmation comes as Shanks-Markovina announced friendlyjordies video content was on "an indefinite hiatus" following the late-night firebombing of his Bondi home on November 23.
Shanks-Markovina said "for sure" the show would go ahead, as police continued investigations into the fire which significantly damaged his and neighbouring property.
Rather than feeling intimidated, Shanks-Markovina said the attack proved the relevance of A Tale As Old As Rome, which he describes as a comedic critique of how the "same cabal that controlled society in ancient Rome still exists" in the modern day.
"The show's basically about that anyway," Shanks-Markovina said.
"If anything, it proves my point."
Shanks-Markovina, whose political investigations have largely targeted the incumbent NSW coalition government, said he expected Labor and crossbench supporters to come through on Sunday.
"Darren (Cameron, former NSW Labor candidate for Albury) got over 33 per cent of the vote last time. If they all paid for a ticket I wouldn't have to tour as much," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I don't think Sussan Ley's is going to drive by me."
Shanks-Markovina's deeply internet-age style of satire and journalism has increasingly landed friendlyjordies in battles with politicians, journalists and security agencies.
"We hope that every possible police resource is dedicated today to securing evidence and intel," Mr Davis said.
"It might even warrant a strike force focused upon terrorism and attempted homicide, rather than dangerous jokes."
Though on hiatus, friendlyjordies will continue to release subscriber-only content to Patreon.
Tickets are available for A Tale as Old as Rome at the Albury Entertainment Centre on Sunday December 4.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Bookmark https://www.bordermail.com.au/
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @bordermail
Follow us on Instagram @bordermail
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.