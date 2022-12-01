Have you decorated your house? If you would like us to mention it on this page, please email newsroom@bordermail.com.au, message us on Facebook or leave a comment with your address and some photos.
Albury
64 Mclaren Blvd, Thurgoona
1 Deakin Place, Thurgoona
104 Nottingham Road, Thurgoona
77 Wellington Drive, Thurgoona
15 Winnell Court, Thurgoona
880 Union Road, Glenroy
21 Creasey Place, Glenroy
732 Union Road, Glenroy
44 Ringwood Cres, West Albury
92 Warrenlee Drive, West Albury
455 Alldis Ave, Lavington
4 Baxter Court, Lavington
537 Daly St, Lavington
446 Douglas Road, Lavington
359 Parnall St, Lavington
6 Darri Drive, Springdale Heights
Wodonga
25 Whiteley Cct, Baranduda
38 Sargeant St, Killara
1 Elsa Court, Wodonga
11 Lindsay St, Wodonga
8 Marshall Street, West Wodonga
2 McMahon Place, West Wodonga
6 Memorial Dr, Wodonga
26 Parkview Close, Wodonga
22 Parkfield Drive, Wodonga
100 Yarralumla Drive, Wodonga
Barnawatha
42 High St, Barnawartha
23 Lansdowne St, Barnawartha
Corowa
4 Chisnall Street, Corowa
Chiltern
1 Gordon Street, Chiltern
Howlong
106, 108 and 112 Bank St, Howlong
196 Jude St, Howlong
150 Kennedy St, Howlong
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
