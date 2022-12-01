Border soccer fans may be a little weary, but should cope with the lack of sleep thanks to the Socceroos' 1-0 World Cup victory against Denmark on Thursday morning.
The result sealed Australia's place in the last 16 of the for just the second time since 2006, with many setting alarms to take in the contest, which kicked off at 2am.
However, it was a different story at the nearby SS and A Club, which also committed to keeping its venue open for the game, but had no takers.
General manager Phillip Kelly said the venue traded until its regular closing time of 3am.
"We didn't have anyone come down. We received a lot of phone calls about it and we promoted it on social media," he said.
"We were hoping for about 100, but it wasn't to be.
"It was a great game and a great result for Australia."
Mr Kelly said the primary audience for the game was young men and felt Beer DeLuxe was a more popular venue for that demographic.
NSW lockout laws required patrons to be inside by 1.30am for the 2am kick-off, but Mr Kelly said even the people already at the venue left at the usual closing time.
"We're open until 3am anyway, so we started to send staff home as per normal," he said.
"We'll gauge if we're going to show any further games later in the tournament."
Mr Kelly confirmed SS and A wouldn't open early for Australia's round of 16 clash against Argentina at 6am on Sunday.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
