The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Fifa World Cup

Albury's Beer DeLuxe attracts around 100 spectators for Socceroos win against Denmark

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated December 1 2022 - 1:49pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Border soccer fans may be a little weary, but should cope with the lack of sleep thanks to the Socceroos' 1-0 World Cup victory against Denmark on Thursday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.