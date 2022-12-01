Nick Madden will step into some huge shoes at GWS Giants next season.
The newly-listed rookie ruckman is set to wear #41 at the Giants, the number Shane Mumford had on his back throughout a 14-year AFL career.
Mumford, the former Geelong and Sydney big man, retired at the end of 2021 and will be a mentor for 204cm Madden as he prepares to make the step up.
"I'm very excited to work with him and the other ruckmen they have," Madden said.
"I just got told I'm wearing his number next year, 41 is going to be my number, which is pretty special.
"It's very exciting because there's a lot of young boys there and they've drafted a heap this year.
"I feel like it's going to be a pretty good group."
Madden flew to Sydney on Wednesday and had bone graft surgery on his ankle yesterday, with his recovery expected to take around two months.
But nothing could wipe the smile off Madden's face after he was pre-listed ahead of the rookie draft.
"It feels unbelievable," he said.
"It's probably going to sink in over the next week or so when I'm in a boot or I've get my leg up.
"I got a call from the Giants on Wednesday morning, letting me know they were going to take me.
"I was pretty confident, I sort of knew I'd go there if I didn't get picked up in the national but it was good to have it confirmed."
Madden, having come through the ranks at Osborne, played two VFL games for the Giants this year having spent three years in the club's academy.
"Mick Mazzocchi, who's the Turvey Park coach now, asked me and a mate to do it when we were playing 17s at Osborne," Madden explained.
"It's a very good program for the Riverina and it's been huge for my development.
"There's a lot of good coaches that do good work for not a lot of money.
"You train a couple of nights a week in the pre-season from November, a bit of January and then the next six months or so.
"It's a pretty big commitment, especially when you've got your club training as well, but it's definitely a good program if you want to make it."
Academy training took Madden to Wagga and Narrandera and the 18-year-old also played four games for the Allies at the 2022 AFL National Championships.
"At the end of last year, I realised it could happen," he said.
"I was always pretty confident I was good enough, I've just got to put the work in now.
"I've had a few good coaches at Osborne and the Giants and I definitely have the self-belief now."
