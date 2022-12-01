As World Cup fever grips the border, some of the A-League Men's finest ventured to the north east to catch the action.
Melbourne City's Andrew Nabbout, Scott Jamieson, Thomas Lam and Matthew Sutton headed to Yarrawonga to view Australia's famous 1-0 victory over Denmark which propelled the side into the round of 16 for just the second time in history.
And they made sure to soak up all the region had to offer while doing so.
The group toured Silverwoods Resort while staying at the Sebel Hotel to watch the match, rounding out their stay with 18 holes on the emerald links of Black Bull Golf Course.
Nabbout was impressed with what Yarrawonga had to offer.
"If you look at the state of this place, there's definitely worse places to be," he said.
"They've really looked after us here at the Sebel...and the course looks amazing."
City captain Scott Jamieson echoed his teammate's sentiment, praising the ground staff for the courses' preparation ahead of their round.
"I'm a keen golfer and Andrew (Nabbout) and I have been talking about coming up to the Murray and playing the Black Bull course for a while now," he said.
"As soon as the opportunity came up, we jumped at it and it wasn't hard finding an extra couple of players to join us.
"It's a beautiful course and The Sebel is a fantastic resort. The staff are really friendly and have welcomed us like we are family."
Lam was another of the City superstars taken aback by the premium facilities at the Yarrawonga course.
The Finnish international ranked Black Bull highly among his past playing experiences, indicating it holds up to some of the world's premier venues.
"Before coming to Australia, I played professional football in Europe and I've been lucky enough to play some of Europe's top golf courses," he said.
"The Sebel resort and the Black Bull course is up there with some of the best I've ever played.
"I'll be coming back for sure."
While the foursome were happy taking a well earned break from the round ball game, there's no denying it has completely taken hold of locals over the past fortnight.
Nabbout, who featured for the Socceroos during their 2018 World Cup berth, said the gravity of what the national team has achieved must be appreciated.
"I've watched all the games, and it's amazing to see what Australia has done against all odds," he said.
"There's not many media outlets which have backed Australia throughout this World Cup so it's fantastic for Australian football that we're through to the next round."
The nine-time capped Socceroo was like many in the north east in the early hours of Thursday morning, glued to the television screen as Australia beat the Danes to be thrusted into an elimination match against Argentina.
However, unlike Yarrawonga's populace, it was slightly more personal for the City contingent, as it was their teammate Matthew Leckie to score the decisive goal.
"I couldn't think of anyone who deserves it more to be honest, a lot of people don't really see the work that Matty puts in off the ball," Nabbout said.
"He's an absolute beast, and I couldn't be happier for him to be honest."
