Police are yet to make an arrest or lay charges in relation to a central Albury car fire on Wednesday.
Murray River Police District officers were called to the intersection of Smollett and Reserve streets at around 1am after reports a Holden Commodore was alight.
The fire is being treated as suspicious.
"If anyone has information that could assist police with their inquiries, they are urged to contact Albury police on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
