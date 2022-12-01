The Border Mail
No arrests or charges laid by police after central Albury car fire near Gardens Medical Centre

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated December 1 2022 - 5:16pm, first published 3:00pm
Albury police continue to investigate a car fire which occurred on the intersection of Smollett and Reserve streets on Wednesday morning. Picture by James Wiltshire

Police are yet to make an arrest or lay charges in relation to a central Albury car fire on Wednesday.

