Murray Bushrangers has proved to be an excellent conduit for players to transition into the elite game, with another four of its graduates picked up in this year's AFL draft.
Ollie Hollands, Brayden George, Caleb Mitchell and Joe Richards all spent some period of time in the Bushies' ranks, and each now find themselves on an AFL list.
However, with multitudes of players coming through the program, what about the ones left behind - especially those touted to steal a spot in the draft?
IN OTHER NEWS:
Though the likes of Ryan Eyers and Toby Murray, who were fancied as pick ups in Wednesday's Rookie Draft, were overlooked, Bushies talent lead Mick Wilson said there is definitely a route to the professional game for the duo.
"They'd most likely try and play state league footy and from that, they potentially could get a mid-season draft opportunity," he said.
"The other option is they might get invited to a spot for a pre-season training add-on position.
"The clubs have an opportunity to invite some of the boys in, and if they've got room they can pick them up on the pre-list.
"If they have that spare spot it can be offered to someone who comes in late."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.