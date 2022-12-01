The Border Mail
Rex Gallaher: Stingrays water polo player and coach swims 150km for Movember

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated December 1 2022 - 9:03pm, first published 5:45pm
Rex Gallaher is back at the pool for water polo training with Stingrays - but he won't be swimming laps any time soon after reaching his 150km target! Picture by Ash Smith

Rex Gallaher has just completed an epic 150km swim for Movember.

