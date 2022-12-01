Rex Gallaher has just completed an epic 150km swim for Movember.
The Stingrays water polo player and coach set himself the mental and physical challenge in a bid to raise awareness of men's mental health issues.
Gallaher, who travels to Albury each week for water polo, completed the majority of his laps at the Oasis Aquatic Centre in Wagga, swimming an average of 5km per day throughout November.
However, he was left with a gruelling 18km to do on the last day of the month.
"I decided on swimming 150km for Movember to put my body through stresses that many people experience with mental health," he explained.
"I wanted to do my part in reducing the stigma around men's mental health, so men know that it's normal for them to open up to their mates and seek help if they are hurting on the inside.
"The last three days weren't easy on the body, and particularly the mind, as swimming in a straight line for hours on end is so mentally draining.
"But I just kept on telling myself I needed to push through it for the people suffering and do my part to effect change."
Gallaher has previously swum 100km for Movember but wanted to step it up.
"That was nothing compared to this," he said.
"It was quite easy to swim 5km a day but when I had to do 18km, that was difficult.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"Everyone is down in the dumps at times and there's a lot of men that hide it.
"Talk to your friends, don't keep everything to yourself."
Sport plays a key role in Gallaher's life and he believes it's a vital outlet for others to tap into.
"My water polo club, the Northside Stingrays in the Ovens and Murray, we have a really good team and full credit to the boys for that," he said.
"Playing sport is the best thing for you and a good reason for how I was able to complete this.
"It's a great thing for your mindset."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.