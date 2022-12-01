LIFE for various tradies on the Border is becoming simpler and cheaper.
The NSW and Victorian governments are now recognising the qualifications and registration status of workers in a series of trades.
The change came into practice in NSW yesterday for occupations such as plumbers, driving instructors, gas fitters, architects, surveyors and bus drivers.
NSW cross border commissioner James McTavish said it was the result of three to four years of work with all states, except Queensland, signing up for mutual recognition of capabilities.
"It's a really substantial reform for businesses," Mr McTavish said.
"It means that you can work with your licence in NSW or Victoria, you don't to pay for dual registration and you don't have to go through a nonsense accreditation process."
Albury MP Justin Clancy, who in 2021 voted for legislation enabling the change, was also upbeat about the new work landscape for those straddling states.
"This is a big step forward," Mr Clancy said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
He told of his own experience as a veterinarian and benefitting from an interstate agreement.
"I know from my own personal experience in terms of, from my professional experience, of having to carry two registrations, there's a red tape burden, there's a cost burden," Mr Clancy said.
"This is a real efficiency for our trades in that regard."
To determine where you may fit into the scheme, workers should go online to nsw.gov.au to see list a full list of trades and professions.
Similarly in Victoria, consumer.vic.gov.au, has a list of eligibility details.
Some occupations will not become eligible until July 1 next year.
They include tattooists and those working in contaminated land management.
Others omitted altogether include security guards and teachers.
Mr Clancy said he would like to see the automatic recognition scheme to expand further to cover those not included now.
"We can only continue to move forward," he said.
"We living on a border understand the challenges, the nuances, the complexities of life on the border.
"We need to continue to evolve, so we're making life easier for people on the Border."
The timing of the change will allow NSW to benefit from interstate workers coming in to assist with the clean-up and repairs associated with floods in areas such as the Central West.
That was a point noted by the NSW Treasurer Matt Kean.
"We're making it easier and cheaper for interstate chippies, plumbers, and brickies to come to NSW and help with the flood recovery effort," Mr Kean said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Bookmark https://www.bordermail.com.au/
Follow us on Twitter: @bordermail
Follow us on Instagram @bordermail
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.