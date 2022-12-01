The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

NSW and Vic Police turn out for Australian Red Cross Lifeblood's Bleed4Blue donation drive

AG
By Alice Gifford
Updated December 1 2022 - 6:22pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Police's Leading Senior Constable Simone Jarrott and Sergeant Larry Goldsworthy at the Lifeblood Albury Donor Centre for Bleed4Blue, an annual drive to boost blood and plasma supplies. Picture by Mark Jesser.

Droves of Albury and Wodonga police are expected to roll up their sleeves this summer, as Lifeblood launches its annual 'Bleed4Blue' blood and plasma donation drive.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AG

Alice Gifford

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.