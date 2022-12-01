Droves of Albury and Wodonga police are expected to roll up their sleeves this summer, as Lifeblood launches its annual 'Bleed4Blue' blood and plasma donation drive.
The drive was initiated four years ago after a stabbing saw a NSW detective sergeant require more than 100 bags of blood to survive his injuries.
At the Albury Lifeblood donation centre, Victoria Police lead NSW Police in donations 43 to 40.
"That's the whole idea of the blood drive Bleed4Blue," Senior Sergeant Martin said.
"It's a competition to see which state can get the most. It's a bit of friendly banter."
Christmas can be a challenging time for blood supplies, with donors taking holidays and the need for short-lived platelets near constant.
However, Lifeblood Albury Donor Centre manager Sergio De Marchi said Border donors are considerate never to let life-saving blood stocks run low.
"A lot of regular donors step up and donate because they know it is an important time," Mr De Marchi said.
In Victoria police are provided up to four hours mid-shift leave to donate. For Senior Sergeant Martin, that means four hours of leave granted every three months to make a full blood donation.
"That is how important they consider it."
IN OTHER NEWS:
High school teacher Mary Toney, who was donating plasma amid the Bleed4Blue blood drive, said she thought donor leave should be available in other sectors of the public service.
She has donated blood products regularly since the age of 18, often during her lunch break on a school day.
"That would be great but I don't think it would be likely for teachers," Ms Toney said.
"Like the police are doing, if they're given leave to encourage that, I think all companies should.
"That would be brilliant," she said.
Mr De Marchi said participation in blood drives such as Bleed4Blue were increasing, possibly thanks to the lifted restriction for people who spent time in the United Kingdom during the 'mad cow disease' outbreak.
After the 22-year restriction was lifted in July, Lifeblood estimates it received an intake of 32000 new donors.
"For Bleed4Blue this is probably the most active we have seen it to be locally," Mr De Marchi said.
Lifeblood hopes to further expand eligibility to increase donations while maintaining Australia position as one of the safest blood systems in the world.
Lifeblood NSW and ACT spokesperson Jemma Falkenmire said it was currently in the research and evidence phase for a 'plasma pathway' that would allow anyone to donate plasma regardless of their sexual orientation or activity, pending a lengthy approvals process with governments and the Therapeutic Goods Administration.
"There are around 300 reasons why a person might not be able to give blood," Ms Falkenmire said.
"This work we are doing will hopefully allow anybody from that group to donate plasma.
"We're going through a very similar process to what we did with the change to the 'mad cow' rule," she said
Ms Falkenmire's comments on the review of deferrals coincided with World AIDS Day on December 1, on which the federal government announced a taskforce to drive the end of HIV transmission in Australia.
Fittingly, the World AIDS Day theme for this year is 'equalise'. One reform of the equalise campaign focuses on the stigma and exclusion faced by people living with HIV and by marginalised populations, which the United Nations says "holds back progress" towards ending AIDS.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Bookmark https://www.bordermail.com.au/
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @bordermail
Follow us on Instagram @bordermail
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.