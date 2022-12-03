With December now upon us and Christmas just over three weeks away, Border and North East homes are starting to light up.
Two households regularly attract plenty of onlookers and support charity groups through donations made by all who take in the displays.
Chiltern's Andrea and Glenn Excell have set up light arrangements at their Gordon Street residence for more than a decade and will direct funds received from the public to Albury and Wodonga animal rescue groups.
Ms Excell said there was a new addition to this year's collection, which spans across a 50-metre frontage, that paid homage to their love of dogs, while her range of handmade Disney characters are always popular with viewers.
"The new display this year is a pet sanctuary where we've got a Mastiff mother looking out the window and Mastiff puppies out the front, because we've got Mastiff dogs," she said.
"Most of the Disney cutouts, such as Beauty and the Beast, I make myself, and we have a winter wonderland that goes 20 metres along the fence line.
"I start making things from February and my husband builds in July. He's just had a month off work to totally finish it all up, so it's a huge undertaking for him."
Thurgoona's Kevin Allitt's colourful collection at his McLaren Boulevard home has grown to more than 30,000 lights this year, which he hopes will help him raise $5000 for the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre.
The display took around two hours to set up and longer to prepare as Mr Allitt rewired many of the lights to suit the new layout.
An archway across his driveway is the main attraction, while a cone tree with a star at the top is comprised of more than 6000 lights.
"There's a been a few through while we've had it turned on this week. They can see it from Thurgoona Drive and curiosity gets the better of them, so they come around," Mr Allitt said.
He has urged anyone with excess bottle and cans to contact him on 0459 192 764 for pick up or deliver them to 64 McLaren Boulevard, with the proceeds to be added to his final fundraising tally.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
