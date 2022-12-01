Six things to do on the Border December 3 - 4

SHOP UP
Bethanga Christmas Market, Bethanga Recreation Reserve, and Chiltern Community Market, 30 Main Street Chiltern, both Sunday, December 4, 9am to 1pm
It's time to get your Christmas shopping done and what better place to find unique, hand made and thoughtful gifts than at a Border community market!? The quarterly Chiltern markets bring together locals, produce, arts and crafts, hand made, items and fun. In Bethanga you can also expect food and coffee vans, live music and face painting for the kids.
SOAK UP
Wymah Weekend, Wymah Hall and Recreation Reserve, Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4, various times
If you weren't able to see Fanny Lumsden live at Wymah on Friday night, there's still plenty of time to listen to some great music this weekend, with other great acts like the Surreal McCoys playing by the weir from 7.30pm. Throughout the weekend, there'll be a range of other activities from canoe hires, farm visits, bird walks and open studios, so be sure to check out what's going on and make the most of it.
SHOP UP
Bethanga Christmas Market, Bethanga Recreation Reserve, and Chiltern Community Market, 30 Main Street Chiltern, both Sunday, December 4, 9am to 1pm
It's time to get your Christmas shopping done and what better place to find unique, hand made and thoughtful gifts than at a Border community market!? The quarterly Chiltern markets bring together locals, produce, arts and crafts, hand made, items and fun. In Bethanga you can also expect food and coffee vans, live music and face painting for the kids.
FIX UP
Repair Cafe, Wodonga Senior Citizen's Centre, Saturday, December 3, 10am to 1pm
Need to learn how to sew back on a button? Or are you handy with super glue, scissors or a sewing needle? The Repair Cafe's 11th meeting for the year may be just for you. The group gets together to make alterations, minor repairs and fixes to a range of items. This Saturday's session will focus on furniture and woodwork, tool sharpening, battery operated device repair, clothing, textiles and costume jewellery. Play your cards right and you'll get a free cuppa and cookie too!
LISTEN UP
Viva Bob Vegas! - Bob Downe + 2 Course Dinner Show, SS&A Albury, Saturday, December 3, from 5pm
Why not try this Vegas styled dinner show with dancers, band, music, beautiful food, great beverages and lots of fun this Saturday? On the way, you'll have a chuckle at one of Australia's most loved and enduring comedy characters, Bob Downe.
FLY UP
Borderville, Circus in the Square: Part 1, Junction Square, Wodonga, Saturday, December 3, 10.30am, 12pm and 2pm
Roll up, roll up! It's that time again for the Border's Flying Fruit Fly Circus to wow you with its end of year festival and this weekend will be a delight with free shows at Wodonga's Junction Square. The kids will love it!
SHOW UP
Stephanie Jakovac open studio, 329 Wirraway Street, East Albury, Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4, 10am to 5pm
Border artist Stephanie Jakovac has created numerous outdoor sculptures from recycled materials found in nature, on her bushwalks and from her collections. Take a look and see which artworks you like best.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.