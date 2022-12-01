The Border Mail
RSPCA exposes Victoria's worst cruelty hotspots on new interactive map

By Ted Howes
Updated December 1 2022 - 8:26pm, first published 6:30pm
Dunroamin dog rescue group volunteer Cherie Anderson with June, a cane corso Staffordshire terrier cross who was saved from a property where she was mistreated and left malnourished. Picture by Mark Jesser

Wodonga has been named as one of Victoria's biggest hotspots for animal cruelty with 136 cases reported to the RSPCA in the past year.

