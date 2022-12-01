Wodonga has been named as one of Victoria's biggest hotspots for animal cruelty with 136 cases reported to the RSPCA in the past year.
The figures, which pinpoint animal cruelty cases including beatings, abuse, malnourishment and abandoned pets, have shocked animal carers and rescuers.
Greater Geelong emerged as the number one hotspot with 552 reported cases. Closer to the Border, was Wangaratta at 104, Indigo Shire at 29, Alpine at 15 and Towong at 15.
The society yesterday launched a statewide interactive map which recorded animal cruelty data from 2021 to 2022 across all state LGAs.
RSPCA Chief Inspector Michael Stagg said the data drawn from 10,577 cruelty reports from around the state showed neglect continues to be the most common type of report received.
"We acknowledge that in addition to the rising cost of living, which may impact the ability of some to care for their pets, many adopted pets during the pandemic, some as first-time pet owners who may still require information or support to help them understand how to best care for their animals," Mr Stagg said.
While the grim news shocked Dunroamin animal rescue volunteer Diane Ingrey, she said not all reports of cruelty had tragic endings, citing the case of June.
"June was found on a property with another dog - both had been badly mistreated and were malnourished," she said. "Now she's a happy, loving dog in a caring home environment."
Dunroamin, a non-profit group that finds homes for unwanted and mistreated animals in the Albury-Wodonga region, said the RSPCA figures were sad but that they were "probably conservative".
The statewide data showed more than 6800 of the reports involved dogs or puppies and about 1900 involved cats and kittens.
Mrs Ingrey said the figure of 136 reported cases in Wodonga was way short of what was really happening.
"A lot of these tragic cases just aren't reported but they're still happening," Mrs Ingrey said. "I couldn't put a specific figure on it, but it would be in the hundreds."
In the past year, RSPCA Victoria's Inspectorate issued 287 notices to comply, finalised 74 prosecutions, resulting in 68 guilty findings and 46 disqualification orders.
