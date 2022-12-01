The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Killer faces long jail stint for murdering William Chaplin at Gerogery

By Local News
Updated December 1 2022 - 4:32pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police search a paddock off Main Street in Gerogery in 2019. Officers discovered William Chaplin's skull, teeth and other bones buried at the property.

A killer will soon find out his penalty for murdering a man in Gerogery 12 years ago, with his lawyer acknowledging he's going to spend a long time behind bars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.