Killer faces long jail stint for murdering William Chaplin at Gerogery

A killer will soon find out his penalty for murdering a man in Gerogery 12 years ago, with his lawyer acknowledging he's going to spend a long time behind bars.
Paul Anthony Watson appeared in the Wagga Supreme Court on Thursday after murdering William Chaplin in 2010.
The slightly built 52-year-old, who wore prison greens in court, was found guilty of the murder by a jury, but the court heard the exact nature of the killing and the motive behind it remained unclear.
Watson's actions against Mr Chaplin, who had been living at Watson's Main Street home at the time, were eventually unearthed after he spoke to Sacha Priest in a Victorian jail.
The pair were serving time together at the prison, and Priest passed details onto authorities which later led to some of Mr Chaplin's bones being found in a paddock.
His body had been burnt in a bonfire.
The exact date or month of the killing is uncertain, but there was no evidence the late man was alive after May 2010, with his bones found in 2019.
Watson had previously told others he had killed Mr Chaplin but police weren't notified.
Watson had claimed to have found the late man interfering with a child, but prosecutor Paul Kerr on Thursday said there was no evidence that had happened.
He said there was no evidence Mr Chaplin had ever behaved inappropriately with any children, and Watson's wife didn't hold concerns about the late man's behaviour.
Justice Michael Walton heard sentencing submissions from the prosecution and defence on Thursday ahead of the outcome being delivered later this month.
John Agius said his client, who did not speak during the matter, "is going to be in jail for a very long time".
He was jailed six years ago in Victoria for unrelated matters, and was transferred to NSW custody after being charged over the murder.
"He has, in effect, no contact with the outside world," Mr Agius said.
"He has been in custody on the other matter for six years and he's 52 years of age.
"He has no family and friends who visit him.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"He will likely never be visited by either his wife or his children, he has no assets."
Mr Agius said the killer's mother didn't visit him and he's unlikely to see her again.
"The risk of institutionalisation has to be real," he said.
Mr Agius said "we simply don't know" the cause of death, noted no knife found by police, and there was no evidence of planning.
The sentence will be delivered on December 14.
