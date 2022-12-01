Come as you are or someone else is the go-to tip for anyone glamming up for a fundraising masquerade ball in Albury Friday.
Albury artist Laurae Healy said the ball would be a "fun and creative" way for the community to come together.
To be held at the Public House pub on Dean Street from 5pm, the event will raise money for the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund.
"I thought it would be great to get behind something meaningful," Ms Healy said.
"Everyone knows of someone or has seen someone go through cancer."
The ball's theme, "romance in the air", meant the venue would be decorated with chandeliers and floral arrangements, with guests to be put in the festive mood thanks to live classical music.
A selection of brand-new masks will be available at the entrance, but Ms Healy encourages guests to be creative.
There will also be prizes for the best masks and costumes, chosen by a panel of guest judges, including Desiree Georgiou and Felicity Cahill Business Women Albury Wodonga.
"It's an important charity, and I have the capacity to help make a difference," she said.
Ms Healy has already reached her $3500 fundraising target but hopes the community will unite and donate more to the charity.
Tickets are $49, with all proceeds going to the trust fund.
For tickets, email enquiries@lauraehealyart.com.
