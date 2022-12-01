Tylar Young's rise to the AFL is as admirable as any.
Selected by Richmond at pick 26 in the AFL Rookie Draft, the towering key defender and former Albury City soccer player has willed his way into the big leagues through pure determination and grit.
Departing the border for Melbourne in late 2019, Young, 24, made waves in the VFL with Frankston and later Richmond in the years which followed.
Now Young has been given the chance to live out his dream, he's ready to run with it all guns blazing.
"To see my name read out (during the draft) was unreal," he said.
"I had a good little moment with dad - it's been four or five years of genuine grind to get this far, and hopefully I can now take the next step and play a game of AFL."
Standing at 196cm tall, Young featured 14 times for the Tigers' VFL outfit in 2022.
He covered plenty of ground during the season, averaging 9.6 disposals at 77.8 per cent efficiency alongside figures of 4.0 marks and 2.6 rebounds per game.
A couple of COVID-interrupted years at Frankston preceded his time at Richmond, and beforehand it was North Albury which gave him the platform to shine.
Finding himself at a crossroads while playing the round ball game for Albury City, a chance encounter at the pub would be the sliding doors moment which would change his destiny for good.
"I was playing soccer and not really getting anywhere and so one day I was at the pub with dad and (North Albury's) Dave Martin said why don't I come back to footy - I'd played as a junior," he said.
"I had to pick one or the other, and he said 'come down to North and see how you go'.
"It all happened from there pretty quickly."
Young's six goal showing on debut for the Hoppers' reserves soon granted him a seniors berth, and after four best on ground performances and 12 goals in 14 games, Frankston came knocking.
"(Former North Albury coach) Isaac Muller put me in touch with Frankston," Young said.
"I played one game with them and signed, but then with COVID, those two years were pretty affected so I didn't get to play a whole lot of footy.
"I moved to Richmond for a bit more opportunity; it's done wonders for me and I'm very grateful for all the people who've helped along the way."
Honing his craft at the Tigers, Young was able to make full use of the professional operation that is Richmond's VFL setup.
The former Murray High Student was a bastion along the backline, with his strengths as a lockdown defender clearly standing out amongst the competition.
But he also had some help.
"There have been a few times where I've been able to sit in a few meetings with the AFL boys and you take a lot away," Young said.
"Sometimes they'd get down to games and watch us play.
"When you have Dylan Grimes giving you tips on what you should be doing, it's a pretty big motivating factor."
Though Richmond was where Young shone, his time at Frankston served as a crucial lesson.
"I knew if I wanted to get anywhere I had to put the work in, so I had a few good mates who did a lot of running and gym sessions with me," he said.
"Luckily enough, since I'm from Albury I was able to come home for the first main lockdown, keep training and live sort of a normal life on the other side of the border."
Young becomes the latest in an all star border class of 2022, alongside five other local talents to be given their shot at playing AFL football.
From getting notified of his selection by Richmond while watching test cricket in Perth on Wednesday, his journey begins now with a tour of the club followed by training on Monday.
"It's the full job now, I can't wait to get started."
