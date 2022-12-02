THE Riverina breaking away from NSW and becoming its own state is at the heart of a movement which hopes to stand candidates in March's state election.
Its leader David Landini, a self-employed wool broker from Wakool west of Deniliquin, said winning support at the ballot box for a breakaway state was crucial.
"We plan to use it for leverage for a referendum in the Riverina for us to be a separate state," he said.
The catalyst for the push is frustration at the lack of representation in the NSW parliament for those inland.
Mr Landini noted the Greens drew 435,400 votes in the last state election and the eight electorates west of the Great Dividing Range had an enrolment of 398,000.
"The Greens policies are removing the water out of this area, they're closing down the native timber industry," he said.
"The population in the urban area is contrary to our financial and economic interests, they're shutting us down.
"On average we lose one electorate every eight years (with redistributions based on population) and if that trend continues, in 64 years time there will only be one member of parliament west of the Great Dividing Range."
The Riverina State Group took their message to letterboxes in Albury, Howlong, Holbrook, Tarcutta and Gundagai last weekend through a glossy A4 brochure.
Group member Matt Tully distributed around 500 to spread the message and point readers to the organisation's website.
He said his interest in the separatist movement grew from the Millennium Drought and seeing farmers, including his dairying father at Deniliquin, having to sell up and enduring a "lack of support from NSW".
Albury's Liberal MP Justin Clancy said "one of the strengths" of the government was it had been "representing people right across the state not just Sydney, Newcastle, Wollongong".
"Some people want to abolish states and obviously some people want to create more states," he said.
"My perspective there is to make sure that I'm advocating for my local community, taking that conversation up to Sydney."
In 1967, a referendum was held on the question of whether a new state should be formed in the north-east of NSW, encompassing voters in 19 areas extending from Newcastle inland up to the Queensland border.
The 'no' vote succeeded with 54 per cent opposed to the idea of what was dubbed the state of New England.
The Riverina state flagged by Mr Landini would extend from the Murray River to Queensland and be west of Bathurst. Asked where its capital would be, Mr Landini said "somewhere central" before saying he did not want a regional centre such as Wagga "shafting us" as occurs now with Sydney.
