Making sense of the North East and Riverina's record-setting spring

The Kimberley region of Western Australia had a substantial start to the wet season during the fourth week of November.
Heavy rains brought record daily and monthly totals to Fitzroy Crossing, Halls Creek and Derby. Derby had 206mm in five days, Fitzroy Crossing had 224mm in seven days, and Halls Creek had 146mm in four days - the wettest November falls since 174.6mm in late 1973.
These three towns also had very heavy rain during the fourth week of November 1973.
Some of this rain reached our regions at the end of November that year, but a fairly dry break continued until heavy rain near mid-December 1973.
The lack of notable hot days of more than 30 degrees during November 1973 certainly occurred this November in our regions as well.
Many places in Victoria did not reach 30 degrees until the second week of December 1973, and the same situation will happen during the second week of December this year.
Some of this heavy rain in Western Australia was expected to reach Queensland by last Tuesday, but it remained generally dry except for isolated heavy thunderstorms which resulted in 138mm at Rockhampton, 150mm at Moranbah and more than 200mm at Townsville.
Marble Bar, which had its record heatwave from October 1923 to early April 1924, has now recorded its coldest November in 121 years of records. The mean maximum temperature was 36.3 degrees. The coldest Novembers listed in the records were in 1931, 1934 and 1971. All three of these Novembers at Marble Bar had mean maximum just over 37 degrees.
I am inclined to follow the 1934 episode, which saw very heavy rain during spring in Victoria and NSW that year, which certainly happened this year.
The Septembers and Octobers of both 1931 and 1971 were dry months in NSW and the northern half of Victoria.
It has been the coldest and wettest spring over most of Victoria and the Riverina since 1992, with many places failing to reach 30 degrees.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected during the second and third weeks of December, followed by a few hot days of about 35 to 38 at the end of the month.
