Making sense of the North East and Riverina's record-setting spring

Marble Bar, which had its record heatwave from October 1923 to early April 1924, has now recorded its coldest November in 121 years of records. The mean maximum temperature was 36.3 degrees. The coldest Novembers listed in the records were in 1931, 1934 and 1971. All three of these Novembers at Marble Bar had mean maximum just over 37 degrees.

