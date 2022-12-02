Wine failsafe vault is a really grape idea

The Squiz reports that Australia will soon have an answer to the Doomsday Vault in Norway.
The vault is a failsafe collection of thousands of seeds in case of catastrophic environmental disaster. But ours is even better, because it's specifically for wine.
Samples of our 25 most valuable grape varieties will be sent to two high-security vaults to future-proof their existence, ensuring we'll be sipping them for generations to come.
With La Nina continuing to cause havoc for our $40 billion a year industry, the plan will see cuttings kept in highly controlled conditions to ensure they can be replanted in the event of an industry-threatening climactic event, pest plague or disease.
The man in charge of the National Grapevine Collection is Nick Dry - he notes that two sets of the plants will be kept in separate, secret locations to further minimise the risk. The vibe is "little grape vines in test tubes inside a lab". Cheers to that...
Investors are a savvy lot, responding very quickly to changing situations and market intelligence.
Daily, we see this played out on the stock market where pundits react even to whims, rumour and scuttlebutt. So, it will be interesting what happens to the water investment and trading market on the back of reports that our major dams are going to regularly overflow.
To those not in the know, irrigation water is a highly traded commodity that can be owned, sold, temporarily transferred and leased. This has not always been the case as for instance in Victoria, when the irrigation areas were established water in the form of rights was attached to title.
Now, water can be traded out of one valley to another. For instance, the city of Bendigo has bought water from the Murrumbidgee, and water from a Goulburn Valley dairy farm was bought by the city of Mildura.
In an open market, the value of water is determined by supply and demand, availability and the ability to transfer.
You do not have to be a landholder to own water, you can simply be an investor. In a way it is similar to a bank where you invest money that is then lent to a borrower. The exception is that the capital value of water rises and falls, as does the return from temporary transfer.
In the Australian scenario of droughts and the present flooding rains, the market price of temporary transfer water water was in excess of $700 a megalitre in the past drought to a current $25 a megalitre in a burgeoning system.
It will be of great interest to see what the announcement by academics that storages will overflow more often has on water trading markets.
