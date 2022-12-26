Tammie Hasler has never lacked the determination she needs to succeed.
Her story - one of courage and bravery and of the love between two people - puts a smile on her face, just as she reminisces about the moment she met her wife, Teneale.
"She will be so proud of me," she says, with a laugh.
Tammie and Teneale live in Baranduda with their three children, Madi, 14, Ben, 12, and Tay, 10. It is also the home for the fitness trainer's business, INFLICTION Tammielee, where she spends most of her time.
Exercise and her love for family is her motivation.
"My career was always on the backburner, especially since having kids," she says. "I worked in childcare when they were younger but I needed to find something that works for me.
I've always wanted to be the mother that is present, takes them to their sports lessons, spends time with them. And I just fell into becoming a personal trainer all those years ago and I fell in love with it."
Life growing up was tough but not, she quickly adds, "in a bad way".
"I was the first born and I have three younger brothers; I think my dad really wanted a boy first," she says. "I was definitely a tomboy, I didn't do a lot of girly things. If I had dolls we were outside playing in the mud."
Having brothers more often than not ended up with someone in tears, even broken bones. She would stir them remorsefully "but my parents would tell me to 'Stop picking on your brothers Tammie, one day they will get bigger', and yeah, they did grow up and then, I didn't want to play anymore".
Tammie accepts she has always had a stubborn streak.
"Growing up we were all very competitive, especially in sports we would go head-to-head. But it was all in good fun. My childhood was safe and we were all very loved."
Much of her time and success she puts down to her mother, Donna, someone "of the biggest heart".
"I've learnt a lot from my mum and I look up to her a heap," she says. "She as a person is empathetic and she has a big heart. She is beautiful and strong - we've been referred to as Hasler-tough."
The 36-year-old paid tribute to Teneale, her "biggest supporter" - since meeting her four years ago her life has changed for the better.
"I've lost pieces of myself through the years in relationships and even friendships. I've always given a lot to others, but stopping and looking out for me has been a huge thing I've had to overcome," she says.
"You don't realise how much you lose of yourself over time, when you let a lot of stuff slide. I've always been happy and positive, but I'm a lot more confident in myself as the years have gone by."
Tammie admits she hasn't always been the best version of herself, rather a "version that everyone else wants her to be". But Teneale, a tattoo artist, has allowed her to once again "feel whole".
"It's never felt anything but right, we complement each other in the best ways, she is honestly my everything."
Tammie says she is not afraid to speak her mind and this is what she loves about training in her gym.
"It's more than just the physical changes; so many people come to me when they're not in their best place in life and the training and support I give through the amazing atmosphere I create has the most amazing effects on people's mental health," she says.
"People come to me for their hour of mental health but horse riding is my therapy. When I'm boxing, that's my go-to.
"I'm not for everyone but I'm OK with that, you don't need to be for everybody but people come to me because they're the right fit. I've never wanted to be the biggest or best with what I'm doing but I create an environment that I can help people in."
Her job pushes her to achieve that, to get out into the community and reach more people. She is now working on opening a shopfront gym in Wodonga early next year. Having someone in her life with a similar drive has played a big part in making that happen.
"No one is better than anyone else and at the end of the day we're all going to end up in the same place.
"Life is about happiness. We are all in control of our own lives; if you aren't happy, change it.
"Money doesn't drive me, my family does, love does and kindness does."
