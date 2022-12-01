Serious collision closes Hume Freeway, driver critically injured

The Hume Freeway is closed after a serious crash south of Chiltern on Thursday evening.
It is believed a truck and vehicle have collided whilst travelling south on the freeway just after 6pm near the Wenkes Rd interchange.
All emergency services are on scene and a medical helicopter has landed on the freeway.
"The truck has hit the rear of the car, forcing both vehicles off road," a police spokeswoman said.
"The driver of the car is being airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
"The driver of the truck is being assessed by paramedics at the scene."
The Hume Freeway is expected to have significant traffic delays as a result of the collision.
The Department of Transport said the Hume Freeway was closed Melbourne-bound between Beechworth-Chiltern Road, Chiltern and Rutherglen-Springhurst Road, Springhurst.
"Motorists should follow the direction of emergency services and detour using Chiltern-Howlong Road. Then take the Murray Valley Highway through Rutherglen, and return to the freeway using Rutherglen-Springhurst Road," the department said.
"The closure is under the control of emergency services and the freeway will re-open when investigations are complete and it's safe to do so."
Police said the exact circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be determined and investigations remain ongoing.
Anyone with information or dash cam footage can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
