Tough nut Joakim Jarratt is determined to pull on the Yackandandah jumper again next year after breaking his neck mid-season.
Jarratt had been ever-present for the Roos when he was forced off the ground just a few minutes into the round 13 clash with Chiltern.
Putting his head over the footy, he came off second-best from the collision.
"I was in the wrong place at the wrong time," Jarratt recalled.
"I sort of went 'bang', got up, kicked the footy and walked off, laid down and just stopped moving.
"It was scary.
"I've jarred my neck before and it felt the same but then I got worse and worse.
"I went home, ran it under hot water and had a bath.
"That made me feel a bit better but as soon as I came out of it, I was in pain again, it wouldn't go away.
"When I woke up the next morning, I said 'nah, I've got to get this checked out.'
"They kept me in there for a couple of hours.
"I walked to my MRI and CT scan but then they ran in and said 'put a neck brace on, we've found one fracture but there might be another one, wait and see, we might fly you to Melbourne, we'll let you know in the next hour or so.'
"It was pretty scary, sitting there, waiting.
"It started with one doctor walking past, then another one poked their head in and I think there was four doctors at one stage.
"I knew that couldn't be good."
In the end, Jarratt went to Albury, not Melbourne, but the verdict still wasn't good.
"I couldn't work," he said.
"I basically spent three months on the couch watching TV, had to have someone help me have a shower, to hold my neck while I changed my brace over.
"It was 24/7 in the brace, which wasn't fun, but I thought to myself 'I'm not in a wheelchair, so it could be a lot worse' and I tried to keep my chin up."
Three months in a neck brace was a lot of thinking time for Jarratt, especially with a view to resuming his football career.
"Mum and Dad don't want me to go back to play but I think I definitely will," he said.
"It's a bit of an outlet; if I've had a bad week at work, I can come down here with all the boys training and run out there on Saturday with them and forget about everything.
"It's everything to me.
"I don't know what I'd do without everyone.
"It's someone to talk to, someone to hang out with, all my mates are here so it feels like a second home.
"I think I'll just have to go and do it.
"I just probably won't run in head-first, maybe turn to the side a bit more."
No wonder Jarratt is so keen to get back on the horse, given his rise from a fringe player in the junior grades to one of the first names on senior coach Darren Holmes' team sheet.
"There's been a few ups and downs," he admitted.
"When I was in the under-17s, I was half the size of everyone else and I got dropped.
"It was devastating at the time, I nearly wanted to quit but I needed something to do so I kept at it and I've got better over the years.
"Instead of trying to do everything, I just do the things I'm good at, a lot of pressure, in-and-under footy, not trying to do all the fancy stuff.
"I've got a bit smarter and Homer's helped me out a lot.
"I was pretty shy and a lot smaller than everyone else but he said 'you've got to get in there and get the ball.'
"That's my favourite part; if someone's in your way, you've got to run through them or over them.
"I've grown up pretty competitive with my older brother.
"We always used to punch on and one of us would come in with tears, a cut or bruise and that's evolved into my footy."
Jarratt tagged some of the league's best players to great effect in 2022.
"It was a big challenge but I enjoyed it," he said.
"They definitely took me for a run.
"There's a lot more to footy than I thought, following those better players around, it taught me a lot, how to read the ball.
"It was a new task: if someone's getting more of the ball, just annoy the shit out of them and put them off their game so they don't touch it, get them out of the game.
"Obviously that means sacrificing my spot but if it helps the team, I'm happy to do it.
"If Homer asks me to do it again, I'll just do it.
"It's a team thing and it's what I'm good at, so I'll stick to it."
