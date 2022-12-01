A host of North East tourism operators have received state recognition for their service.
Alpine Nature Experience, based at Hotham Heights, topped two categories, Ecotourism and Unique Accommodation, at the Victorian Tourism Awards gala event at Melbourne Park on Thursday night.
The business was founded in 2017 and combines a snowshoe walk with dinner and a night under the stars in Victoria's High Country.
Billson's at Beechworth was crowned the winner of the Tourism Wineries, Distilleries and Breweries award.
Since its renovation in 2017, Billson's now employs 120 staff and the 157-year-old site houses a production factory, brewery, distillery, restaurant, bar, retail shop and tasting room.
Quality Hotel Wangaratta Gateway was adjudged the leading 4-4.5 Star Deluxe Accommodation provider.
The hotel has 77 suites and apartments, event facilities for up to 400 delegates and is home to signature restaurant, Atrium.
Falls Creek Resort Management claimed bronze in the major tour attractions category, while Moira Shire Council was a finalist for the Local Government Award for Tourism.
