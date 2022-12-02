Kelsey Lieschke turns 19 this week but the unassuming North Albury netballer is already coming of age on the court.
Stepping up to the Ovens and Murray's A-grade has been a steep learning curve but a sponge for information, Lieschke has relished the opportunity to learn from three-time Toni Wilson medalist and coach Emily Browne during the big moments.
The softly-spoken teenager has quietly established herself as a powerhouse in the green and gold with her performances at wing-defence a key part of the Hoppers' push towards finals this year.
North Albury may ultimately have missed out on the top-five by the barest of margins but expect Lieschke and her burgeoning team-mates to come back stronger for the experience in 2023.
"I loved it," Lieschke said.
"We had some highs and lows this year - we lost some players and we also got some from the grades below - but having Em as our coach, with her experience, really guided us.
"It's such an honour to have her as the coach.
"Her personality, she just doesn't stop, she keeps going.
"She definitely leads by example and she gives us really strong feedback, you just can't take it to heart.
"Some coaches would sugar-coat it but she's direct and straight to the point, which is really helpful on a game day.
"You know exactly what she means by her body language and she's pretty consistent with how she treats everyone."
Browne's approach fits well with a player who is equally honest in her own self-assessment.
"The way I learn is probably a bit different," Lieschke admitted.
"I remember doing one drill and they had to break it down just for me.
"I remember doing it over and over again at training and still sometimes I stuffed it up but on game day, I seem to be able to do it a bit more naturally without thinking.
"I think too much about it sometimes.
"Em taught us how to come off the body to do intercepts, to go for the ball so you don't get contact.
"I've never really thought too much about that and then in one particular game, I took an intercept from what Em taught us.
"It makes an enormous difference when that happens.
"The odd time, I've played centre and WA, but I definitely prefer WD.
"I really enjoy playing alongside Em, especially towards the ring defence.
"Some of the time, you have to put a lot of pressure on and even though you might not feel rewarded by it, it will throw something off behind you and you're equally as rewarded if someone else behind you gets an intercept."
There's always been a family connection from Lieschke's early days at the Walla Walla Hoppers, the midcourter having played alongside sisters Madison and Alyssa as well as cousins Millie and now Sophia Kohlhagen.
"Last season was the first season I got the chance to play with Soph and it was really enjoyable, not to mention convenient for my Grandad watching!" Lieschke smiled.
"I look forward to next season with her.
"We've always grown up being really close and it's good to continue that.
"Coming to North Albury was a bit of a coincidence.
"Millie was asked to come in and have a go at try-outs and then someone contacted Mum and was like 'if Kelsey wants to have a go, Millie's in here' and it was the day of the try-outs.
"Mum was like 'do you want to try out?' and I was like 'let me think about it' and she was like 'you can't, we have to go now!'
"I've been here three seasons now and there's such a sense of community, family and role models you can look up to, ones like your mums that are so caring."
Lieschke's sporting progression is one thing but she can see wider benefits from netball.
"Physical activity is so important," she said.
"It boosts your wellbeing whatever you're doing.
"I remember one game, I used to work last season before playing and I was absolutely shattered.
"I was so emotional, I actually went out on the court crying and Em was like 'are you right?' and I'm like 'no, it'll be good for me.'
"I was happy with the way I played and it made me feel so much happier about myself."
Now the collective goal is to make finals.
"We had a bit of inconsistency this year," Lieschke reflected.
"We had a player leave us and we were impacted by a number of injuries.
"Being young, we're not as experienced as some of the other teams but we have other qualities like our speed.
"Hopefully we can use that to our advantage."
Having seen and helped Lieschke's progress to this point, reappointed Hoppers coach Browne is thrilled to have the quiet achiever on her side.
"Kelsey won our coaches award this season," Browne said.
"She's a lovely girl and she does a lot of unnoticed work, without which a lot of the intercepts and defending wouldn't be able to happen.
"She does all the basics really well, she's super consistent and flies under the radar.
"Kelsey has improved heaps and she is so much fun to play with.
"When I started playing with her, you could talk her into an intercept from standing behind her.
"Her ability to listen and react is really good so it was just about teaching her how to do that herself and read the play, being able to talk herself into intercepts instead of relying on us.
"She was able to shut down some really big-name players in the O and M, she does enough to keep them out of the game, which allowed us to have a really good crack at some pretty big teams."
