The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Kelsey Lieschke continuing to shine for North Albury in Ovens and Murray A-grade

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated December 2 2022 - 1:22pm, first published 1:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bunton Park has become a second home for Kelsey Lieschke, who has had the chance to play with her sisters and cousins since leaving Rand-Walbundrie-Walla to test herself in the Ovens and Murray. Picture by Ash Smith

Kelsey Lieschke turns 19 this week but the unassuming North Albury netballer is already coming of age on the court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.