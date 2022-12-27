She was bitter, trapped by poverty and life was anything but thriving.
Zeena Patel was only 14, yet the turbulence she had suffered when living in England meant she could not see a way forward.
"I could never sustain the happiness," the now Albury resident says.
"My father was an alcoholic and we didn't live in a great area of London. When I hit my 30s it was a huge realisation."
Californian-born, Zeena didn't have trouble flourishing, for 14 was the critical moment when she steeled herself to find a way to climb out of her dark world.
She then got all the jobs she wanted, "the salaries I wanted". Everything was there, she says, "but inside I had no happiness".
The verbal abuse her father hurled at her provided motivation "to stop complaining" about her lot, "get myself a good job and become successful".
But regardless of how successful she became, Zeena said it wasn't enough.
"My childhood was quite turbulent."
Ultimately it was the illness and death of her father, who she had cared for, that helped her to switch her life goals and, in so doing, gave her the life she truly wanted.
Zeena eventually uncovered the reason why she was always so unhappy, out of which she became dedicated to how the use of "Chakra energy" could turn things around.
"We all have Chakra energy. If we don't process our feelings and bury things or ignore them, our energy becomes out of alignment," she says.
Her work with clients in the years since in the field is the best thing she has ever done.
"When we are aligned with ourselves we attract people similar to us," she says.
"Things happen and things get me down but I understand the why and how and know how to get past it. Things tug on your heart strings and catch you by surprise, but realising the why is the beauty of it."
Out of all that has come what she sees as a natural progression of her work - a book entitled Chakras balanced.
The catalyst for putting words to paper came in 2019 when she was encouraged to do so.
Two years later she and her husband, who had spent a lot of time in Australia previously, moved to Albury.
"I couldn't shake the feeling, I wanted to move to Australia," she says.
While she didn't give up on the corporate and events work, her childhood experience and an awareness she could help minimise the trauma felt by others meant she was never going to return to that old life.
"Depression was a big thing for me, I never could articulate it growing up, mental health was frowned upon, I couldn't talk about it," she says.
"I had a lot of guilt. Why was I depressed? I had a family who loved me, I had a roof over my head. But now I can connect the dots and make sense of it."
When her father died, she did not know how to grieve. She felt "despair" and got so physically ill she was constantly receiving medical care "and people would just say I was stressed".
"I didn't want to take medication, I did not want to take anti-inflammatories. I just wanted to figure out how to be happy," she says.
Growing up she had never felt safe and secure, and part of that was because of the belief that everything had to follow a predetermined path.
"In life we are seeking logic, we are looking for the black and white," she says.
"If I can shed light on trauma and bring the conversation to the table then I'm doing the right thing. I'm a student for life - I'm now doing a life coaching and reflexology course."
At the age of 39, she now wants to make a difference in other people's lives.
"My mum is an example of a back bone of steel - everything she sacrificed she did for my sister and I," she says."If life was to end tomorrow I'd have no complaints.
For me every day I try to give back as much as I can to people and I think that's the ultimate peace."
