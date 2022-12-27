The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury's Zeena Patel writes a book on her life lessons

SE
By Sophie Else
December 28 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zeena Patel, who recently moved to Albury, says tools gained throughout her life have helped her revive herself to "overall wellness". "Things happen and things get me down but I understand the why and how and know how to get past it." Picture by Ash Smith

She was bitter, trapped by poverty and life was anything but thriving.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.