Akii Ngo is one of the seven prominent Australians selected this year to be ambassadors for the International Day of People with Disability on December 3.
Akii is an international multi-award-winning disability, gender equity advocate and activist, educator, presenter, consultant, qualified public health nutritionist and communications professional. Akii is a proud queer, trans, non-binary, chronically ill, neurodivergent and disabled person of colour from a refugee background. Akii's fellow ambassadors this year are:
Nathan Basha is a motivational speaker and filmmaker who works at a prominent radio station and advocates for equity in employment access for people with disability. Nathan was a finalist for the NSW 2016 Young Australian of the Year Award and was nominated for the Australian Human Rights Commission's Young People's Human Rights Medal in 2014.
Uncle Wilfred Prince is an Indigenous elder with cerebral palsy. Uncle Wilfred founded the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Disability Network of Queensland to help ensure a fair go for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians with disability.
Chloe Hayden is an award-winning motivational speaker, actor, performer, author and disability rights advocate. She was diagnosed with ADHD and autism at 13 years old and is passionate about celebrating diversity and creating a better future. Chloe plays a lead role in the remake of the TV series Heartbreak High and is the first Australian actor with autism to co-lead a series.
Julie, Braeden and the Jones family founded the website Have Wheelchair Will Travel, and Julie is co-founder and editor of the Travel Without Limits magazine (Australia's only disability-specific travel magazine) while advocating for accessible and inclusive tourism. Braeden lives with cerebral palsy, is a wheelchair user, and loves being involved in every aspect of the community.
Eliza Hull is an award-winning musician, writer and speaker who works to change how the world views disability. She was the creator of the successful podcast series on parenting with a disability; We've Got This, for Radio National and was the editor of the book anthology We've Got This in 2022. Eliza is the co-creator of the children's book, Come Over to My House, about various families with disability.
For more information about the 2022 International Day of People with Disability ambassadors and how to get involved in local events on Saturday, December 3, visit ipdwd.com.au.
Border communities are encouraged to "challenge the way you think about disability and grow a more inclusive Australia," on International Day of People with Disability (IDPwD).
This annual day of recognition is held on December 3 and aims to increase public awareness, understanding and acceptance of people with disability, and celebrate their achievements and contributions.
Each year there is a theme for IDPwD, which in 2022 is Transformative solutions for inclusive development: the role of innovation in fuelling an accessible and equitable world.
Intereach acting CEO Yvette Buhagiar said while the day of recognition was important, it also highlighted the continued challenge of creating an accessible and equitable Australia.
"Intereach is a proud community partner of the National Disability Insurance Scheme - we are here to connect people across our communities," Ms Buhagiar said.
We also have the powerful role of community capacity building which includes educating and working with businesses and organisations around the role of the NDIS- Intereach acting CEO Yvette Buhagiar
"Across the Albury region, we support participants, their families and carers through the NDIS journey, providing Local Area Coordination and Early Childhood support services.
"We also have the powerful role of community capacity building which includes educating and working with businesses and organisations around the role of the NDIS, providing advice on accessibility, holding information sessions and developing programs that can provide social and physical interaction."
Intereach Local Area Coordinators support people aged seven to 65 who live with disability, their carers and families, to understand, access and navigate the NDIS by providing planning and coordination.
These LACs are special people who help participants to understand and access the NDIS, think about their goals and create a plan, then help put the plan into action.
Intereach is also an Early Childhood Partner, delivering the early childhood approach to assist children younger than seven who may have a developmental delay or disability, and their families/carers.
The approach supports children and their families in developing the skills they need to participate in daily activities and achieve the best possible outcomes throughout their lives.
The type of support provided is about what is best for the child and family.
IDPwD is an opportunity to make positive changes to the lives of the 4.4 million Australians with disability.
As an individual, school, community group, business or organisation there are many ways you can get involved and promote inclusion in your community. For more information go to www.idpwd.com.au
Intereach has 17 office locations across the Murray and Riverina regions of NSW, northern and central Victoria, and the Mallee.
It supports children and families, older people, people living with disability, mental health and carers.
If you, or someone you know, needs support contact the team on the toll-free number 1300 488 226, or go to www.intereach.com.au.
Mercy Connect participants have recently graduated from their 'Work Skills for Life' Course delivered by Wodonga TAFE.
The Work skills for Life course offered at Wodonga TAFE is designed to support post-school-age students who have intellectual disabilities.
Throughout the course students are supported to experience opportunities to boost their confidence, learn new skills, meet new people and engage with education and their community.
During the Work Skills for Life course Mercy Connect participants experienced at least three different vocational areas to learn more about the working world.
These vocational areas are chosen by the cohort and can include industries such as hospitality, horticulture, floristry, retail and art.
Mercy Connect participants Moira, Troy, Thomas, Erina, Mark, Emily and Daniel all attend Mercy Connect's Community Inclusion program.
The TAFE program offered by Mercy Connect allows the participants to attend a one-day per week on-campus course with Mercy Connect support staff to gain experience in many different facets of life.
Mercy Connect participants were able to participate in many hands-on activities with qualified industry specialists and collaborate together to achieve team projects set during the year.
"Completing the Wodonga TAFE 'Skills for Life' Course is a wonderful achievement. Congratulations to each of the graduates for their hard work and commitment to further learning," Mercy Connect chief executive officer Trent Dean said.
Mercy Connect supports people in need to live fulfilled lives. We provide a range of services to support adults, children and older people with a disability to live independently and get actively involved in their community.
Mercy Connect is a not-for-profit Catholic organisation delivering a range of programs registered under the NDIS.
Their programs support people with disability to build skills and capability to ensure they can participate in leading a meaningful life.
For more information go to https://mercyconnect.org.au
Communities and organisations across the region are gearing up to celebrate International Day of People With Disability (IDPWD) on Saturday, December 3. The theme for 2022 is "Transformative solutions for inclusive development: the role of innovation in fuelling an accessible and equitable world", and Kirinari is just one of many organisations who understand the need for innovative solutions and far-reaching inclusion.
As a recognised industry leader throughout regional NSW and Victoria, Kirinari provides care and community services for disadvantaged youth, the elderly, people with a disability and the broader community. Kirinari's Plan Management team also helps customers to understand NDIS and mainstream service offerings, connecting them with the support services they need.
Based out of Albury, Akki Murthy, Kirinari's Division Head for Plan Management said that Kirinari's philosophy was to empower their customers to achieve full potential in their lives with comprehensive support programs, innovative solutions, adaptive technology, and community support.
Akki said Kirinari's Plan Management supports sit well with this year's theme for IWPWD. "We work closely with support coordination providers to ensure your NDIS bills are paid efficiently by our professional team.
"If you choose, Kirinari can provide a portal for your Support Coordinator to access payment and billing information that helps them to understand and discuss your supports with you with knowledge of your current funding situation," he said. "This has become the industry benchmark and I highly recommend this approach in the context of the NDIS."
Akki said he also understands that for those of who work in Plan Management, it is a challenging role that is at times misunderstood and misrepresented. "When you choose Kirinari plan management our job is to make managing your NDIS funds as easy as possible and help you to understand how we pay your NDIS bills.
"We stay on the journey with you to ensure that we monitor for bumps along the way, while strengthening your ability to coordinate and manage the support services in place," he said. "If required, we will navigate any crisis situations with you and support long-term sustainable resolutions."
Akki said that whatever the customers' needs, it is certain that this process doesn't have be done alone, and collaboration was the key to the success. "Once your network is set up, you are then more likely to achieve the outcomes you desire and hit goals that you never thought you could in collaboration with key stakeholders around you."
For more information, visit www.kirinari.com.au, email kirinari@kirinari.com.au or call 1300 547 462.
Supporting men to take the steps to build their capacity, resilience and make positive changes in their lives is Kai's passion.
Kai is the latest team member to join the expanding ESP Support Services team as a psychosocial recovery coach focused on men's mental health.
Kai works in a holistic manner using strength and person-centred practices.
Kai's extensive experience in the disability sector, training, and lived experience with a growth mindset supports participants to tailor their journey to overcome challenges and to achieve their goals. Kai is currently accepting referrals.
ESP Support Services aim to enable participants to achieve their goals and strengthen their ability to be independent, through the provision of ethical, innovative, and compassionate supports.
Being a participant-focused business requires staff to have superior communication skills, empathy, and a genuine interest in supporting others.
We endeavour to align our team members with participants based on common interests and personalities- ESP Support Services general manager Mel
"We endeavour to align our team members with participants based on common interests and personalities," ESP Support Services general manager Mel said.
The dedicated, respectful, and certified team offer everything from support with day-to-day activities to social company and opportunities for community participation including:
Assistance with daily life - personal care, in-home support such as cleaning, squalor & hoarding, decluttering, and meal preparation; appointment arrangements and assistance to attend
Lawn, garden and household maintenance
Community participation - social outings, personal interest activities, functions, events and supported holidays.
Short term accommodation / respite services
Support coordination - advice and guidance on how to manage NDIS supports
Psychosocial recovery coaching - support in helping participants live a fulfilling life through enhancing their capacity and resilience
Cleaning, organising, and lawn services to private clients and DVA members
ESP Support Services is a registered NDIS business located in Lavington, NSW, providing services to Albury/Wodonga and surrounding areas.
The organisation successfully passed the mid-term audit recently, which ensures practices meet all required NDIA benchmarks.
To help promote the achievements and contributions of people with disability and champion inclusion, seven prominent Australians have been selected as ambassadors for this year's International Day of People with Disability (IDPwD).
Minister for Social Services Amanda Rishworth said she was thrilled some of Australia's most creative and passionate individuals would lend their voice to support the annual event, themed 'Transformative solutions for inclusive development: the role of innovation in fuelling an accessible and equitable world'.
"I am proud this year we have a number of individuals who put this message into action, championing the rights of people with disability every day," Minister Rishworth said.
Among the ambassadors is Chloe Hayden, an award-winning motivational speaker, actor, performer, author and disability rights advocate. Chloe is the first Australian actor with autism to co-lead a television series, appearing in the 2022 remake of Heartbreak High.
Other ambassadors include disability and gender equity advocate Akii Ngo, motivational speaker and filmmaker Nathan Basha, Indigenous elder Uncle Wilfred Prince, tourism advocates Braeden and Julie Jones, and ground-breaking artist Eliza Hull.
As people with disabilities often don't see themselves represented in broader society and can feel excluded and left behind as a result, these ambassadors play an important role in raising awareness.
Minister Rishworth also encouraged all people in Australia to get involved, as beyond the incredible work of the Ambassadors, IDPwD is a collaborative effort between government, organisations, community groups, businesses and individuals.
"You can host an event or start a conversation in your workplace, school or community this December to recognise the 4.4 million Australians with disability," Minister Rishworth said.
"While IPDwD is a day to celebrate, it is also an important reminder to Australians that breaking down barriers and encouraging a more inclusive and respectful society is everyone's responsibility."
IDPwD is a United Nations observed day held annually on December 3.
It aims to increase public awareness, understanding and acceptance of people with disability.