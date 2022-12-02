Kirinari Plan Management is at your fingertips Advertising Feature

Akki Murthy, Kirinari's Division Head for Plan Management with Plan Manager, Lisa Kimball, working today from Kirinari's Albury office, enjoying worthwhile connections from Kirinari's regional focus. Picture Supplied

Communities and organisations across the region are gearing up to celebrate International Day of People With Disability (IDPWD) on Saturday, December 3. The theme for 2022 is "Transformative solutions for inclusive development: the role of innovation in fuelling an accessible and equitable world", and Kirinari is just one of many organisations who understand the need for innovative solutions and far-reaching inclusion.



As a recognised industry leader throughout regional NSW and Victoria, Kirinari provides care and community services for disadvantaged youth, the elderly, people with a disability and the broader community. Kirinari's Plan Management team also helps customers to understand NDIS and mainstream service offerings, connecting them with the support services they need.

Based out of Albury, Akki Murthy, Kirinari's Division Head for Plan Management said that Kirinari's philosophy was to empower their customers to achieve full potential in their lives with comprehensive support programs, innovative solutions, adaptive technology, and community support.

Akki said Kirinari's Plan Management supports sit well with this year's theme for IWPWD. "We work closely with support coordination providers to ensure your NDIS bills are paid efficiently by our professional team.



"If you choose, Kirinari can provide a portal for your Support Coordinator to access payment and billing information that helps them to understand and discuss your supports with you with knowledge of your current funding situation," he said. "This has become the industry benchmark and I highly recommend this approach in the context of the NDIS."

Akki said he also understands that for those of who work in Plan Management, it is a challenging role that is at times misunderstood and misrepresented. "When you choose Kirinari plan management our job is to make managing your NDIS funds as easy as possible and help you to understand how we pay your NDIS bills.

"We stay on the journey with you to ensure that we monitor for bumps along the way, while strengthening your ability to coordinate and manage the support services in place," he said. "If required, we will navigate any crisis situations with you and support long-term sustainable resolutions."

Akki said that whatever the customers' needs, it is certain that this process doesn't have be done alone, and collaboration was the key to the success. "Once your network is set up, you are then more likely to achieve the outcomes you desire and hit goals that you never thought you could in collaboration with key stakeholders around you."