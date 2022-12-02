The Border Mail
Eskdale's Dave Holliday targets a more natural batting technique

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
Updated December 2 2022 - 12:54pm, first published 11:27am
Dave Holliday works at Jappo Donks, swapping weekly cricket stories with ex-Riverina captain Zac Simmonds. Picture by Mark Jesser

Eskdale's Dave Holliday is coming off one of his best scores after ditching the technical aspect in Cricket Albury-Wodonga district.

Local News

