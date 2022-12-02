Eskdale's Dave Holliday is coming off one of his best scores after ditching the technical aspect in Cricket Albury-Wodonga district.
Like so many batters, it was 'paralysis by analysis' as Holliday chased the perfect technique.
"I tried that for two years and it didn't work," he admitted.
"I would bat normally in the nets, see ball, hit ball, but then I'd get to the game and try and do the right thing for the team and try to bat sensibly, but I'd end up going out cheaply anyway."
Chasing its first win of the rain-interrupted season after Bethanga compiled 105, the home team looked shot at 8-55.
However, Holliday's new 'natural' mantra saw him crack an unbeaten 33 from 36 deliveries, smashing four sixes and a boundary.
Eskdale looked safe at 8-103, needing only three runs to win, but lost 2-1.
Despite the loss, it was a significant development for the 38-year-old, who's only in his third season of cricket.
He played around 20 years of indoor cricket and given how many players often combine the two - former Wodonga premiership player Jack Craig is an example - Holliday was quizzed why he didn't.
"I didn't want to be out in the sun on a Saturday arvo rather than being on a boat or jet ski," he laughed.
Holliday was then asked if he's been able to transfer his skills from indoor.
"Probably only the reflexes," he reasoned.
"In indoor, you want to be a little fuller instead of the line and length, you want it on the legs because it's a lot harder to play off the legs in indoor.
"Batting-wise, you play on your back foot, whereas you need a lot of front foot shots.
"It's taken me a fair bit to get myself out of the indoor habits."
In his short time at the club, the right-arm medium pacer, right-hand bat has earned the nickname, 'Babe', as his wife Dani is his greatest supporter.
"Dani comes to every game and yells out, 'C'mon Babe'," he offered.
So does it help?
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Sometimes, it helps with bowling, it just makes you try that little harder."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.