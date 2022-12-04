OUR SAY: Breaking up the map is no way forward to achieving outcomes for Riverina

A discussion that comes around almost as regularly as the annual celebration of the festive season centres on whether we are over-governed.
Our very particular constitutional reality is that we have always been, since federation some 120 years ago, a group of separate colonies who agreed to come together as one.
The Commonwealth of Australia at its heart remains that grouping of what once were colonies of empire.
It means we have a three-tiered system of government, where not only we exercise our democratic right to choose who will represent at local, state or federal level but also find ourselves answerable in many ways to the myriad of laws that in turn are imposed on us.
Where this three-tier setup has its weak spot is in the anomalies between the states.
That is especially clear in Albury-Wodonga, where a range of inconsistencies arise - in everything from business regulations to the justice system.
In the states' favour though is the sense they are far more hands-on, as exemplified by the necessities created in the delivery of public health care.
Many have called for the states to be abolished, but these arguments always ring hollow because proponents cannot articulate something that would work better.
One thing for sure is we do not need to make things even more complex.
The Riverina State Group though would have that occur, if it first achieved its aim of becoming a registered political party and then on doing that achieve its far-fetched wish list.
Wakool wool broker David Landini's line is this; that its 80-member group could somehow achieve the strength of support at the ballot box as the first step in achieving a referendum for the Riverina to become a separate state.
Do we really need such a thing?
We most certainly don't. What feeds such talk though is rooted in the reality of the frustrations rural and regional communities have long held about not having an equal voice.
Rather than silly talk of creating a "Riverina state", our communities need to find more effective ways to achieve a far fairer share of government largesse.
That is the only way forward.
